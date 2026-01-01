House of Zwide's latest couple, Ona and KD, have failed to impress viewers of the eTV fashion telenovela

This comes after Nefisa Mkhabela's character, Ona, dumped fan-favourite fashion designer Neo for musician KD

According to media reports, Ona will find out something dodgy about her new boyfriend before breaking up with him

'House of Zwide' January spoiler: Onalerona dumps new lover KD. Images: BombProduction and Nefisanerisca

Source: Twitter

Popular actress Nefisa Mkhabela's character, Ona Molapo-Zwide, will break up with her new boyfriend, KD, after dumping Neo (played by Thato Dithebe), in House of Zwide.

Mkhabela's character previously trended when she found out she was Funani Zwide's (Vusi Kunene) daughter and began living with her rich family in Rosebank.

The TVSA House of Zwide, Monday, 5 January 2026 teaser reads:

"Ona's romantic date with KD takes a dark turn when she makes a shocking discovery."

The Tuesday, 6 January 2026, teaser reveals that Ona will grow uneasy with KD's lifestyle and confront him after Neo reveals a disturbing truth.

The Wednesday, 7 January 2026, states: "Ona ends things with KD, only to be humiliated when he moves on publicly."

The teasers also reveal that Ona and Neo will reconcile after her breakup with the musician.

The fashion telenovela shared a snippet of Ona's relationship with KD on its Instagram account on Christmas Eve.

Fans of the show slammed Ona's new boyfriend on social media as they believed he was using her to enhance his brand.

House of Zwide fans react to Ona's new relationship

Tsholofelomodukanela said:

"Not because I'm Neo's fan, but KD is giving 'breaking her heart'."

Theemichelle_m replied:

"Lentombazane bathi ngu-Ona uzokhala (she's going to cry), shame😭🤚🏻."

Londekambali538 commented:

"This Siya is meaning business 🔥❤️."

Busimsani said:

"I need for KD to tear Ona's heart into pieces. I need Palesa to locate KD. I need for Neo to find a good woman and live happily ever after. Yoh, I need HOZ writers to stand up."

Sehliemutetwa responded:

"I'm no longer interested in HOZ😢."

Extraordinary_s0ul said:

"Justice for Neo, please. Speed it up, ke 2026 soon."

Miss.buthelezee commented:

"Uzolimala lo (she's going to get hurt this one). She's gonna lose herself in no time and crash."

Matie_tasha reacted:

"House of Zwide, you have lost it."

Thwalagabi wrote:

"Bomb Productions, we have a bone to chew. Why do this to our Neo? Ah, you spoiled our Christmas yerrr! 😔😔😔."

Benedictar_sibanda replied:

"@tsholofelomodukanela Definitely, ngathi (it's like) he has an agenda."

Martha_marss responded:

"@tsholofelomodukanela, he is a scam. He is up to something."

'House of Zwide' January Spoiler: Onalerona dumps KD after splitting with Neo. Image: BombProduction

Source: Twitter

Actress Nefisa Mkhabela is saddened by Shalate Sekhabi’s exit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite House of Zwide actress Nefisa Mkhabela responded to Shalate Sekhabi's departure from the show.

Mkhabela, who plays Ona Molapo, is best friends with Sekhabi's character, Shoki Zwide, on the eTV telenovela.

Fans of the fashion TV show recently took to social media to mourn Shoki Zwide, who died on the show.

Source: Briefly News