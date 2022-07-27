eTV soapie House of Zwide was trending after its latest episode as viewers were eager to know what would happen after the series' big secret was revealed

House of Zwide focuses on Ona's story where she finds out the big mystery about the identity of her real parents in the show's latest episode

Many loyal viewers of House of Zwide are unconvinced by where the show is going with Ona's character

House of Zwide gained a following as an intriguing soapie on South African TV. The TV series is applauded for being great representation, but some he was not happy with the writing.

'House of Zwide' viewers are not yet convinced about the second season of the soapie since Ona and Funani's secret is out. Image: Instagram/@houseofzwide

House of Zwide follows Ona's story as she tries to find her way in the fashion world but finds out she is related to the family of the House of Zwide empire. Ona's real father turns out to be Funani Zwide.

House of Zwide catches heat from viewers

Many TV viewers who watch House of Zwide thought that the storyline between Ona and Funani took too long to come to a head. Some even called for the show to be cancelled due to poor writing and plot lines.

In the latest episode of House of Zwide, the show continues to focus on Ona finding out that she is not a random girl from the township. It turns out Ona (played by Nefisa Mkhabela) is fashion mogul Funan Zwide's (Vusi Kunene) long-lost daughter that his scheming wife, Faith, hid from him.

Now that the secret is out, the show was trending as viewers shared their thoughts on the current state of the soapie. Some viewers love seeing Ona back on the screen, while others think the show got boring after the reveal.

@cassymash commented:

"#HouseOfZwide Ona is rubbish, she was ready to love and welcome a woman she thought had abandoned her but can't accept the father she was stolen from. What? Mxm"

@newton_zw commented:

"I knew #HouseOfZwide was going to be a bore once the truth about Ona comes out"

Others were more excited to see a villain meet her end. Many expressed how much they wanted to see Faith's characters suffer.

@KhumaloDanica

"#HouseOfZwide Funani should kick Faith out when she eventually gets bail. Also, they should pull strings for her to be blacklisted.No one should ever work with her, and eventually, she will go broke no matter how loaded she is. I want Faith on her knees, please "

@SoloGlamSquad commented:

"Mampho will be the reason why House of Zwide lose viewers. Yall do something with her character. She's annoying "

@UnathiMdlazi commented:

"The story is not taking the direction I was expecting , things can't just be that easy for Faith #HouseOfZwide"

@Mafungwashe_K commented:

"So MaMpho go behind Nkosi's back and help Gaith I wish they kick her out when they find out #HouseOfZwide "

Source: Briefly News