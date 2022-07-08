Funani Zwide has gone to great lengths to learn the truth about Ona's DNA, including questioning his wife Faith

This follows the previous episode in which Zwide discovered Ona was his daughter through his son Nkosi, who revealed details about the night of the fire

Viewers of the show have taken to social media to sympathise with Funani as he struggles to act while being aware of the secret

The recent episode of House of Zwide (8th of July) has left many viewers in suspense following Funani's call in the final scene.

‘House of Zwide’ latest episode has left many viewers wishing Monday could come early. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The most recent episode of the show has shown Funani struggling to keep the truth about Ona's DNA hidden after the previous episode showed him uncovering the truth with the help of his son Nkosi.

Nkosi had started to have nightmares about the night Funani's wife, Faith, persuaded Isaac to kill Ona's mother, which resulted in Isaac—the person who had abducted Ona's mother—raising Ona as his own child. Funani then sent Ona's hairbrush, which he had stolen, for DNA testing.

House of Zwide has shared the following on Twitter:

Since then, Funani has gone to great lengths to gather evidence to back up the DNA test that proved he is Ona's father, including questioning Faith about Ona's birth timeline. Zwide has also attempted to meet with retired detective Jonas.

Detective Jonas is one of the few who knows the truth and has been bribed by Faith and Isaac not to reveal anything.

The latest plot development has elicited reactions from show viewers.

@_noleen said:

"Guys House of Zidwethis is so heartbreaking. Mr Zwide should just call in Isaac and Faith and Ona and bring the DNA test put it on the table. #HouseofZwide"

@ankqayi35 wrote:

"Funani the pain he must be feeling knowing his daughter was right there in front of him this whole time #HouseOfZwide"

@Nxthi3 added:

"#HouseofZwide I wish Jonas to tell Funani everything including Faith's involvement"

