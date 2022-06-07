e.tv soapie House of Zwid e has been getting criticism for its drawn-out conflict about Ona on the series

Viewers of the show have expressed their thoughts on House of Zwide, and many want a conclusion

House of Zwide writers are in hot water with followers of the show, who think they are running out of plotlines

House of Zwide has been on air since 2021 and has attracted a loyal viewership. Now the audience feels the plot is going nowhere after a year.

Mzansi is unimpressed with 'House of Zwide' after a year of airing as many feel the plot is not moving. Image: Instagram/@houseofzwide/@vusikunene_official

Viewers are mainly fed up with Ona's storyline about her real father, Funani, on House of Zwide.

What is happening on House of Zwide?

According to The South African, Ona is Funani's daughter and he does not know. Faith, Funani's wife, murdered Ona's mother and hid the child's identity. Ona's grandmother knew about the murderer and was going to expose Faith, but got killed first.

There's also a prophecy on the show that says Funani will never find peace until he finds his child. Viewers feel as though the plot line has been dragged out for a long time and are demanding a conclusion. The show often teases the reveal on Instgram posts but nothing materialises.

House of Zwide fans are tired of Ona's plot

Many fans of House of Zwide feel as though the plot is going around in circles.

@ThabangHlalele7 agreed, adding:

"I'm glad to know that I have not missed much since the last time I saw it five months ago. I don't have much patience."

@Morokane1 added:

"e.tv must cancel like they did with 'Durban Gen'."

@Tshiamor01 commented:

“Bathong so 'House of Zwide' don’t want the secret about Ona being Zobuhle to come out so we can keep watching the soapie but for how long? At this point I feel like this is their only storyline.”

@DQFab_ZA tweeted:

"I'm only going to watch #HouseOfZwide the day Ona hears the truth. I can't deal any more."

One fan of the show even had suggestions for writers.

@thoriiso_m commented:

"#HouseOfZwide hasn't moved to season 2 but it has dropped through ball already. It's a disastrous soapie."

@Phuthie_Fisha commented:

"It’s boring how they constantly remind us of Funani and Ona’s relationship…knowing very well they have no intentions of letting the truth out #HouseOfZwide."

