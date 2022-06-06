KNUST Graduate Who Carries Load And Sells Food After School To Survive Causes Stir Online
- A past student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has got many emotional online after opening but about what he does after school
- In a video, Emmanuel Dwomoh shared that after pursuing a bachelor's degree in Statistics, he now carries load and sells food for a living
- @jessica1234567890_1 sympathized: "This brought tears to my eyes. I was in such situation just a year ago. God did it for me. He will surely do for you"
A Ghanaian young man known as Emmanuel Dwomoh has recently got many social media users talking online after sharing a video of himself.
The TikTok post sighted by Briefly News on the timeline of @kdwomoh had him sharing a video of himself which captured his graduation ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and what he is currently doing for a living.
In the post, Emmanuel revealed that he acquired a bachelor's degree in Statistics but now carries load and prepare food to be sold for a living.
The young man's video sparked a lot of reactions online. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered to close to 970,000 views with almost 2,000 comments and 88,000 likes.
Some of the comments have been highlighted below:
@pascalinamatorwmasen commented:
I pray this video goes far so that you meet your destiny helper
@ampem.darko wrote:
Statistically, you're going to do marvelous in the years ahead
@lilnabgwr shared:
Ohh Charley this country May God help us all
From @shinymorgan5:
This is not supposed to be funny but I don’t no why I’m just laughing uncontrollably
@jessica1234567890_1 sympathized:
This brought tears to my eyes. Was in such situation just a year ago. God did it for me. He will surely do for you
@sumayaissah commented:
You are strong don't be discourage one day it will make sense i have a feeling
Watch the full video linked below;
