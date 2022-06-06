A past student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has got many emotional online after opening but about what he does after school

In a video, Emmanuel Dwomoh shared that after pursuing a bachelor's degree in Statistics, he now carries load and sells food for a living

@jessica1234567890_1 sympathized: "This brought tears to my eyes. I was in such situation just a year ago. God did it for me. He will surely do for you"

A Ghanaian young man known as Emmanuel Dwomoh has recently got many social media users talking online after sharing a video of himself.

The TikTok post sighted by Briefly News on the timeline of @kdwomoh had him sharing a video of himself which captured his graduation ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and what he is currently doing for a living.

Emmanuel frying chicken, posing in his graduation wear and carrying load Photo credit: @kdwomoh/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the post, Emmanuel revealed that he acquired a bachelor's degree in Statistics but now carries load and prepare food to be sold for a living.

The young man's video sparked a lot of reactions online. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered to close to 970,000 views with almost 2,000 comments and 88,000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some of the comments have been highlighted below:

@pascalinamatorwmasen commented:

I pray this video goes far so that you meet your destiny helper

@ampem.darko wrote:

Statistically, you're going to do marvelous in the years ahead

@lilnabgwr shared:

Ohh Charley this country May God help us all

From @shinymorgan5:

This is not supposed to be funny but I don’t no why I’m just laughing uncontrollably

@jessica1234567890_1 sympathized:

This brought tears to my eyes. Was in such situation just a year ago. God did it for me. He will surely do for you

@sumayaissah commented:

You are strong don't be discourage one day it will make sense i have a feeling

Watch the full video linked below;

I Got a Degree but Ended Up Selling Charcoal To Survive: Young Lady Reveals in Viral Video

Meanwhile, a young lady who graduated from the university showed the turn her life took despite the degree she earned through hard work.

Jumping on a popular trend on TikTok, the lady shared her matriculation photo and a video of her packing charcoal for sale.

In the clip, the lady sat on a low stool as she made the charcoal ready for customers. Many took to her comment section to wish her well.

Source: Briefly News