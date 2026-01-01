South African rapper A-Reece revealed that he spoils his baby mama, Rickelle Jones, with whatever she wants

The rapper's post ignited social media fans, who also shared their desires to give their partners the same lifestyle

Social media users reacted to the rapper's confession with admiration for his relationship with his girlfriend

A-Reece revealed that he spoils his baby mama, Rickelle Jones. Image: Reeceyoungking

Source: Instagram

South African rapper A-Reece has shared a post where he bragged about spoiling his significant other.

The lowkey couple have been together for years, and they started dating before Reece's career took off.

On Wednesday, 30 December 2025, A-Reece took to X (Twitter) to share how he spoils Rickelle.

"Akitsi ka lona manyora but nna I buy her whatever she wants," he said, and this loosely translates to, "I don't know about you guys, but I buy her whatever she wants."

Just recently, the couple threw their daughter a pink and purple floral and butterfly-themed birthday party. They occasionally work together, with Rickelle saying she got to learn from working with him.

"It's been the greatest opportunity because I'm learning about so many things that I never thought I would know. Things that I'm actually enjoying and experiencing. It's just the best feeling knowing I can be by his side when he needs me to."

SA reacts to Reece's post

Social media users responded to A-Reece's post with hilarious reactions.

@Sidwell1996 bragged:

"Same here, like whatever she wants."

@guaptatana joked:

"Whoopty doo."

@MymothersSon2 shared:

"Mina, I don't. I stall and make excuses even though I have the money."

@ronnie__xx said:

"Paying for her vacation trips, gifts, and bank notifications in 2026."

@VillageGuluva responded:

"We don't have money Lennyora."

@RomanRabz said:

"And you can surely afford."

@dme_363 cried:

"I can only pay her attention."

@Aviwe_ii said:

"You should lead us next year on man's conference."

@Iusedtolovesun said:

"Entlek, it seems as though you are a little cray cray."

@Tyyrent shared:

"Rather catch the flu, not the feelings." The mass went for the flu, while Reece went for them feelings. See y'all men on the other side."

@MustaWorldWide stated:

"At least you're buying for someone who loves you and not buying for someone to love you."

