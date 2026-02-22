On Friday, 20 February 2026, Gareth Cliff addressed Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's arrest on The Gareth Cliff Show on The Real Network and delivered a strong, unfiltered opinion

Cliff questioned why Mugabe’s son lives in South Africa, arguing that if his father “ruined Zimbabwe,” he should be living there instead

Gareth Cliff warned the Mugabe family following Bellarmine's arrest for allegedly shooting his gardener

Gareth Cliff warned the Mugabe family after Bellarmine Mugabe's arrest following an alleged shooting incident. Image: The Real Network/YouTube, Pole1803/X

Seasoned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has weighed in on former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Chatunga’s stay in South Africa after he was arrested for allegedly shooting his gardener.

As South Africans weighed in on the news that Bellarmine Mugabe had been arrested for allegedly shooting his 23-year-old gardener, Gareth Cliff joined in the chat with a scathing take.

During an episode of The Gareth Cliff Show that premiered on Friday, 20 February 2026, on The Real Network YouTube channel, the former Idols SA judge took a swipe at the name of Robert Mugabe’s lastborn son.

“Bellarmine, what a stupid f***ing name. So, first of all, alright, we've dealt with the news report. It's clearly not AI it's an actual story. Second of all, what a stupid name for Robert Mugabe's son. Bellarmine. I mean, really,” Gareth Cliff said.

Cliff then asked why Bellarmine Mugabe was living in South Africa rather than in Zimbabwe, which his father allegedly ruined.

“Yeah, sure, they're all ish, and there are a lot of sh***er ones, but that is…now what does that mean? Nothing. OK, it means nothing. It's made-up. Third thing, why is Robert Mugabe's son living here? His father f***ed up Zimbabwe. He must live in Zimbabwe,” Cliff said.

Gareth Cliff advises Mugabe family after Bellarmine's arrest

Cliff shared how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, recounting that one time when Bellarmine’s mother, Grace Mugabe, assaulted a young South African woman with an extension cable.

“She beat a woman with an extension cable, and then Afriforum had to help that woman,” Cliff recalled.

Gareth Cliff warned the Mugabes after Bellarmine Chatunga's arrest following an alleged shooting incident. Image: grcliff

Gareth Cliff said that while he doesn’t have an issue with a member of Mugabe's family living in South Africa, they should follow the rules and not act as if they are in Zimbabwe.

“Maybe if we just put away all these people. I'm absolutely astonished that a Mugabe would have the temerity to live here and then cause sh** here. Like, if you're going to come and live here, sure, we don't mind you spending your money on South African restaurants, South African cars, and South African shops. That's good. Do it, but behave yourself. Behave yourself. I mean, you're not in your daddy's little feudal kingdom,” Gareth advised.

