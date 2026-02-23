The past week had its fair share of breaking news and trending stories, from heartbreaking losses on the sports field to chilling courtroom confessions and high-profile family drama.

A promising teenage athlete’s sudden death, a disturbing murder case that stunned the nation, the closure of a once-thriving Johannesburg mall, the passing of a respected cricket figure, and fresh controversy surrounding Zimbabwe’s former first family have all dominated headlines.

Weekly Wrap: Former SA cricketer Grant Rowley has died and Grace Mugabe responded to her son's arrest in South Africa. Image: AFP PHOTO / Jekesai Njikizana and @ClubCricketSA

1. Grade 10 rugby star Jude Stewart dies

Helpmekaar Grade 10 student and rugby player Jude Stewart passed away weeks after collapsing during training. Stewart's death has been linked to rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition where muscle tissue breaks down rapidly and can cause organ failure.

The promising rugby star passed away after spending weeks in the intensive care unit. His school, Helpmekaar College, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to his family and friends.

Grade 10 rugby player Jude Stewart passed away. Image: Helpmekaar Kollege

2. Amber Lee Hughes on why she murdered Nada Jane Challita

Confessed child murderer Amber Lee Hughes has revealed that she murdered Nada Jane Challita to protect her from child neglect. The 26-year-old, who admitted that she raped the minor before taking her life, appeared in court on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Hughes also claimed that she considered killing herself and her step-daughter because she believed the little girl didn't have a future without her.

Amber Lee Hughes revealed why she murdered Nada Jane Challita. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

3. Popular Johannesburg Mall shuts down

A once busy shopping centre in Joburg is completely deserted after the mall's last tenant closed its doors in December 2025. Residents are questioning how the busy Lancaster mall, which used to service Hyde Park, Sandhurst, and Craighall, lost all its tenants and had to shut down.

The centre previously housed major names such as Pick'n Pay and Planet Fitness, along with eateries and speciality stores. It had round-the-clock security and easy-to-navigate parking bays.

Lancaster Mall in Johannesburg has completely shut down. Image: @SayEntrepreneur

4. Former cricketer Grant Rowley dies at 47

The South African sports fraternity is mourning the untimely passing of legendary cricketer Grant Rowley, who died at the age of 47. Rowley, affectionately known as “Rowls,” played for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and was a respected domestic cricket figure whose dedication and passion for the game left a lasting impact on teammates.

Rowley played first‑class and List A cricket for North West and the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in South Africa. He also appeared in T20 competitions for the Lions franchise during his career.

Former SA cricketer Grant Rowley passed away. Image: @ClubCricketSA

5. Grace Mugabe reacts to son's arrest in South Africa

Zimbabwe's former first lady, Grace Mugabe, reportedly responded to her son Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's arrest in South Africa. Bellarmine and his co-accused, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, were arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his gardener in Johannesburg on Friday, 20 February 2026.

According to reports, Grace was very angry following her son's arrest. The controversial former first lady is not pleased with how her children conducted themselves in South Africa. Mugabe, who is reportedly in Singapore, cannot travel to Mzansi to support her son, due to a pending warrant of arrest.

Grace Mugabe broke her silence on her son Bellarmine's arrest in South Africa. Image: Zinyange Auntony / AFP

