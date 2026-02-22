Triple Grade 1 champion Ebony Flyer, who excelled over distances ranging from six to eight furlongs in South Africa for Team Valor International and Gaynor Rupert, has passed away due to post-foaling complications. The accomplished mare delivered a filly by Bradsell on February 4 but was humanely euthanised the following Saturday at Rossdales Equine Hospital in Newmarket.

Foaled in the Western Cape and bred by W. J. Engelbrecht Jr., Ebony Flyer was privately acquired alongside her dam by TVI’s CEO Barry Irwin. The purchase came after her three-year-old half-sister, Captain's Lover, emerged as a serious contender for the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas. The investment proved inspired: Captain’s Lover claimed the Guineas title in 2007, and three years later Ebony Flyer captured the same Classic. Their dam, Sunshine Lover, thus achieved the rare milestone of producing two winners of the prestigious race.

Ebony Flyer concluded her racing career with eight victories from 13 starts. Following her Guineas success, she battled respiratory complications that necessitated three surgical procedures. Nevertheless, she returned to top-level competition in 2012, adding both the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes and the Grade 1 South African Fillies Sprint to her résumé.

Reflecting on her talent, Irwin remarked that among the elite fillies campaigned by the syndicate worldwide—including in England and Ireland—only Ipi Tombe ranked alongside her in ability. He noted that had her breathing issues not intervened, her ceiling as a racehorse might have been considerably higher.

At stud, Ebony Flyer proved equally productive, producing seven winners from nine runners. Among them were two black-type performers in South Africa: Grade 3-placed Cot Campbell and Listed-placed Black Silver. A nurse mare has since been secured for her Bradsell filly, who is reportedly thriving.

