New Zealand rugby star Angus Ta'avao has confirmed the passing of his young son in the early hours of Tuesday morning

The former All Blacks and the Chiefs prop shared an update about his son battling a health condition before his death

The rugby community and fellow players show support to Ta'avao's family as condolences and tributes pour in on social media

Former All Blacks star Angus Ta'avao has announced the devastating news about the passing of his lovely son in the early hours of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in New Zealand.

Angus Ta'avao in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between New Zealand and South Africa at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Ta’avao was in action for his current club, the Highlanders, on Friday, February 13, 2026, featuring in their shock victory over the Crusaders in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The ex-New Zealand national rugby union team star confirmed that his son was diagnosed at birth with partial trisomy 13 — an uncommon chromosomal condition caused by the presence of an additional segment of chromosome 13 in some cells.

The disorder is frequently linked to significant developmental challenges, cognitive impairment, reduced head size (microcephaly), distinctive facial abnormalities, congenital heart problems, and malformations affecting major organs.

Ta’avao announces son's death

Ta’avao took to his official page on Instagram to release a statement confirming the passing of his young son on Tuesday morning.

"We are heartbroken to share that our beautiful boy Leo has gained his angel wings. After a brief battle in PICU, Leo passed away surrounded by his loved ones. You have left a giant Leo sized hole in our hearts darling, we will miss you so so much. Till we meet again our baby boy 💔🕊️," the former All Blacks prop's statement reads.

In a 2018 interview with Stuff, when Leo was only 14 months old, Ta’avao described his toddler son as the driving force behind him.

“Whenever I’m going through a tough day, one look at him changes everything,” Ta’avao shared.

“The way he smiles at us just hits differently. It may sound cliché, but every time I see it, my heart just softens.”

Ardie Savea, vice-captain of the All Blacks, also offered his support to Ta'avao and his family, writing: “Praying and thinking of you and the family, uso.”

In related news, the South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in Cape Town and also a young player who died during training.

Fans mourn the death of Ta’avao's son

The heartbreaking news about the lad's death has led to a wave of condolences and messages of solidarity for the Ta’avao family from the rugby community on social media.

Angus Ta'avao offloads in a tackle during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium on July 27, 2019. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung

Source: Getty Images

Ta’avao's club, the Highlanders, led the train by taking to the comment section to share their tributes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Kristyn and Georgie during this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace Leo 🕊️ 💙," the New Zealand rugby team said.

Juliana Apera Walsh

"Our thoughts and prayers for the sad passing of your precious boy, Leo. Fly high, young one! Rest in heaven🙏💙."

Margaret Caddy

"Condolences to you and your family on the sad passing of Leo, rest with the angels, dear boy🙏💙"

Louise Williams

"Oh, I'm so sorry to see this 😭😭 utterly heartbreaking 🌈 I'm sure it was Angus who came to visit True Colours Children's Health Trust and sang Shotgun to my son many years ago. A good man."

Teuila Holsted

"Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May God give you strength and comfort ♥️🙏."

Nifty Wiki

"Yep, mate, I know whatever I say can't mend your heart, but just let you know you're not alone out there. Condolences to you and your family, and RIP Leo, thinking of you in these hard times."

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News earlier reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two-weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News