Musa Mseleku sparked online debate after posting a birthday message to his son's baby mama, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale

On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Tirelo celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post

Musa Mseleku's unusual choice of photo became the centre of discussion on X (Twitter)

Musa Mseleku’s celebration sparks questions. Image: musamseleku, mis_kale

Reality TV star and popular polygamist Musa Mseleku raised eyebrows following his birthday message to his daughter-in-law.

On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Mpumelelo Mseleku’s baby mama, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale, celebrated her birthday.

Tirelo took to her Instagram account and celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt post. Part of the post read:

“A year older, wiser, stronger, and more confident in the woman I am becoming🥹. This journey hasn't always been easy, but every step has shaped my strength and grace. Stepping into this new chapter covered in God's favour, walking boldly into purpose, growth, and beautiful new beginnings🥹Happy Birthday to Me🥳❤️!”

While Tirelo’s age raised eyebrows on social media, particularly on X (Twitter), it was her father-in-law’s birthday message to her that had netizens scratching their heads.

Musa Mseleku's birthday wishes to son's baby mama raise eyebrows

On Wednesday, X user @APinkStarBurstt shared a screenshot of Musa Mseleku’s birthday message to Tirelo Kale. In his birthday message, Musa Mseleku shared a photo of himself with his grandchild, Singabakho. In the caption, Musa wished his son's baby mama, Tirelo, a happy birthday. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday to Maka Singabakho.”

Taking to X, user @APinkStarBurstt, jokingly asked if Musa Mseleku was okay upstairs. The post was captioned:

“Le sure Musa Mseleku o sharp??😭😭🤣🤣😭”

SA reacts after Musa Mseleku celebrates Tirelo Kale's birthday

Social media users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions. While several asked why Musa Mseleku had shared a photo of himself and his grandchild instead of Tirelo, others defended him.

Here are some of the comments:

@RirhandzuTee said:

“And if it were Vuyo's birthday, he would have posted her. I know him like that 😂😂😂”

@moipone__ defended:

“If he posted her, ya’ll were gonna say he wants her akere, guy is just avoiding drama😂😂😂”

@msomi_nomzamo joked:

“😂😂this is so funny. I think he should leave social media, manje.”

@TumiMashabela shared:

“He likes doing stupid things in the name of isintu, the Zulu culture. Maybe this is one of his isintu vibes 😅😅😅”

@patriotic_booty said:

“He knows how to make us talk 😂😂”

@ChristinaM58236 highlighted:

“I think it’s intentional.”

@luyolo_mad remarked:

"My boyfriend’s father posting my kid and wishing me a happy birthday on social media would creep me so out!😭"

Mzansi weighed in on Musa Mseleku’s message to Tirelo Kale. Image: musamseleku

