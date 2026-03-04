On Sunday, 1 March 2026, Shashi Naidoo shared posts on her Facebook account after tensions escalated in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran

One of her posts featured a clip of herself sipping champagne and a tongue-in-cheek caption

In a video shared on Monday, 2 March, Naidoo revealed that her posts had come with consequences

South African model Shashi Naidoo has once again courted controversy for her views after conflict spread in the Middle East following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, in which the country's supreme leader was killed.

Iran responded by launching attacks on US-allied states in the Gulf, which have extended to non-military targets, including civilian sites and energy facilities.

Naidoo, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestine in recent years, weighed in on the current conflict in the Middle East, sparking reactions.

What did Shashi Naidoo say about Iran vs US and Israel?

On her official Facebook account, Shashi Naidoo voiced her support for the people of Iran. In one of her posts shared on Sunday, 1 March 2026, the model sympathised with the people of Iran. The post was captioned:

“God Bless the people of Iran 🙏”

The post included a short video of her sipping champagne. Over the clip was a tongue-in-cheek caption that read:

“People in the Epstein files, watching Iran’s attacks hijack the headlines”.

Watch the clip by clicking the link.

In a follow-up post shared on Monday, 2 March 2026, Shashi Naidoo shared a post dedicated to the people of the UAE. The post was captioned:

“God bless the people of the UAE 🙏”

In the clip taken as she drove, Naidoo mocked South Africans who voiced frustration that they would be unable to travel to Dubai, whose air traffic has been suspended after Iran’s attacks.

“I think for me, probably the wildest thing about these bombings that I'm seeing online is the reactions. Linda is saying that you have a holiday there next week, what's gonna happen? I think you're gonna miss your holiday, Linda. World War 3 might be starting, I think. I think you might miss your holiday. Rachel says that she was there just a year ago. ‘I was just there a year ago. That could have been me.’ No, Rachel, that was a year ago, and not everything has to be about you,” Shashi Naidoo said with a chuckle.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

In another post on Monday, 2 March, Shashi Naidoo shared that she had lost hundreds of followers after her post. Instead of toning down, Shashi shared a video trolling the people who unfollowed her page.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

