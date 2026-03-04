A Durban mother spoke out about her daughters' tragic deaths in a suspected poisoning incident

The father, Leon Munsamy, allegedly poisoned the girls before taking his own life

The mother said she faces social media criticism for her emotional response during the funeral

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Nicole Govender has spoken publicly for the first time about the deaths of her daughters. Image: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - A Durban mother has spoken publicly for the first time about the deaths of her daughters, Amelia Hope and Elena Faith, who died in a suspected poisoning incident earlier this year.

Girls allegedly poisoned by their father

According to IOL, authorities believe the girls' father, Leon Munsamy, poisoned them before taking his own life. The children were reportedly given a meal from a popular outlet shortly before their deaths. Food packaging from the fast-food outlet was found on a table. The mother said she believes the girls were poisoned after eating the meal. Nicole Govender said tension escalated in the days before the tragedy after Munsamy learned she had entered a new relationship. She said he sent troubling messages that she described as mocking and emotionally manipulative.

The couple separated in April 2025 after eight years of marriage and finalised their divorce in August 2025. She stated that the relationship deteriorated due to abusive and controlling behaviour. She alleged he confronted her new partner, resulting in a physical altercation. Govender said Munsamy visited her mother's home in Belvedere the next day. She said he apologised before the conversation turned into an argument, during which he allegedly made a threatening remark about coming after her. She said his tone changed. He phoned to arrange a visit with the children. He allegedly collected them from school and asked to keep them overnight, which she said was unusual during the school week. She agreed. He told the household helper he would prepare their lunches himself.

Govender said she has faced criticism on social media for not crying publicly at the funeral. Image: aire images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Faced criticism on social media for not crying

The plan was for him to take the girls to school the next morning and for the scholar transport to return them that afternoon. When the transport drove past without them, Govender realised something was wrong. She tried to contact Munsamy but received no response. She contacted his brother, who said he had not heard from him. As concern grew, she prepared to report the matter to the police. Shortly afterwards, the brother urged her to go to Munsamy's home.

When she arrived, emergency responders had cordoned off the property. A paramedic informed her that her daughters had died. The girls were found in their beds. Munsamy had taken his own life inside the house. Govender said investigators have not shared the contents of a note reportedly left behind. She said she believes understanding what happened could bring closure.

Govender said she has faced criticism on social media for not crying publicly at the funeral and said she is coping through shock, anger and numbness. She said she keeps the girls' ashes in an urn at home and sometimes instinctively protects them.

