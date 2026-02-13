A Johannesburg woman shared a heartbreaking video calling for justice after her 5-year-old brother died at Bernard Isaacs Primary School

Manqoba Mnisi allegedly died after being left alone in a classroom and getting stuck in a window

The family and community are demanding answers as the school allegedly gave a different version of events

A Johannesburg woman shared a devastating video days after her little brother passed away at school. She shared scenes of the young boy playing beside his family on her TikTok page @tebogooooooo.o on 11 February 2026 with the caption:

"Justice for my 5-year-old baby brother who went to school and never came back."

The video showed the little boy standing on a pavement pulling a luggage case. He appeared to be going on a family holiday, with several suitcases around him. He was smiling and having a good time with his family, running up and down the pavement. The clip was shared just days after his tragic death.

5-year-old dies at Johannesburg school

Manqoba Mnisi was a Grade R pupil at Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg. According to reports from his family and community members, he was left alone in a classroom during a school function. He allegedly tried to climb out of a window, became stuck, and suffocated. A passerby reportedly spotted him, but it was too late.

The family claims the school told them a completely different story. The school allegedly said Manqoba was found lifeless next to a toilet. This conflicting account has raised serious questions about what really happened and whether the school is being honest.

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed the incident on 10 February 2026. They stated that a Grade R learner from Bernard Isaacs Primary School tragically passed away after sustaining injuries on school premises. The department has started investigations and will communicate the outcomes once all processes are concluded.

Family demands answers about school death

Manqoba's family is seeking answers and justice. They claim the school has refused to return the child's clothes and school bag. They also say the teacher involved has disappeared. The family believes the incident resulted from negligence at the school.

The Teddy Bear Foundation, a Johannesburg-based NGO, condemned the incident. Clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar called it a heinous violation inflicted on an innocent and helpless child.

A petition has been started calling for the temporary closure of Bernard Isaacs Primary School until Manqoba's mother gets the truth.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi mourns young boy's death

Social media users were heartbroken by the tragedy, with many trying to find out what happened to TikToker @tebogooooooo.o's brother:

@toy_gun_kills_toys asked:

"What happened 😭"

@lady_luck said:

"Oh my goodness, what a tragedy 😭"

@rethabile questioned:

"Why was a child even locked in a classroom to begin with? The teachers and principal must answer. 🥺 I'm sorry for your loss."

@hendronick_ruiters_maki asked:

"How many kids are in one class that the teacher never noticed the boy was not with them?"

@miquella demanded:

"The teachers must be held accountable for his death 🥺"

@canneb mourned:

"Oh, poor baby 😭 He was still brand new 😔"

