Over 253,000 foreign learners were enrolled in South African public schools last year

Minister Gwarube defended equal access to education despite rising tensions in South Africa

Gauteng leads with the highest number of foreign students at over 128,000

More than a quarter of a million learners from outside South Africa were enrolled in public schools last year, along with several thousand foreign educators, according to figures released by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube.

253,618 foreign pupils and 3,240 foreign teachers

In a written reply to Parliament, Gwarube disclosed that 253,618 foreign pupils and 3,240 foreign teachers formed part of the state schooling system in 2025. The information was provided in response to a question from IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe, against the backdrop of growing tension around access to school placements.

The issue has gained prominence as parents across the country struggle to secure places for their children ahead of the 2026 academic year. Lobby groups such as Operation Dudula and the March and March Movement have claimed that non-South African pupils are being favoured, placing additional strain on already overstretched schools.

Gauteng accounted for the largest share of foreign learners, with just over 128,000 pupils, followed by the Western Cape at nearly 60,000. Other provinces recorded smaller but still notable numbers, including Limpopo (16,566), KwaZulu-Natal (14,929) and the North West (10,928). The data, drawn from the Provincial Education Management Information System, was verified by provincial education departments.

No room for discrimination

Gwarube stressed that the Constitution leaves no room for discrimination when it comes to access to basic education. She pointed out that the right to schooling applies to every child living in South Africa and is reinforced by the constitutional principle that a child’s best interests must always come first.

She added that the courts have repeatedly affirmed that admission to public schools cannot be denied based on nationality, immigration status or a lack of official documentation. While provinces handle day-to-day enrolments and staff appointments, Gwarube said her department remains responsible for setting policy and ensuring that access to education is handled lawfully and fairly across the country.

