Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo addressed the media and parents outside Addington Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal

Tensions are high outside the school over allegations that learners of foreign nationals were prioritised over locals

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Dr Dhlomo's comments about the allegations

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo denied that foreign learners were prioritised at Addington Primary, as protests erupted outside the school. Image: @ParliamentofRSA/ @TheTruthPanther

KWAZULU-NATAL – Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo received a hostile reception outside Addington Primary School, as tensions remain high between parents at the establishment.

Dr Dhlomo, the Chairperson of the Education and Health Subcommittee for the African National Congress in KZN, visited the school in response to the allegations that children of foreign nationals were given preference when it came to admissions.

The allegations, which were denied, led to clashes between locals and foreign nationals, prompting police to increase their presence outside the school.

Dr Dhlomo addresses allegations outside Addington Primary

Speaking to the media and frustrated community members outside the school, Dr Dhlomo called for calm, saying that the learners were being affected.

"We would like to request the citizens of our country to make schools centres of learning and teaching.

"Right now, we are getting reports that we should assist and support some of the younger pupils with counselling because some of the issues that they witnessed last week were things they should not have been exposed to," he said.

He also denies that the children of foreign nationals dominated the school. Citizens were not impressed with Dr Dhlomo’s presence, accusing him and the ANC of selling out and prioritising illegal immigrants.

March and March movement and Operation Dudula protest outside the school

Following a brief truce between the two groups of parents, tensions flared up again on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Members of March and March Operation Dudula supported local parents as they protested against the admission of children born to foreign nationals.

Protesters shouted slogans and waved placards outside the school gates. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were deployed and stood guard at the entrance to ensure the situation did not boil over.

Police officers were stationed outside Addington Primary School to prevent the situation from boiling over. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Department denies allegations against principal

The Department of Education’s spokesperson, Mlu Mtshali, previously said that there wasn’t evidence to support allegations that the principal favoured foreigners.

He said that there was also misinformation about the number of learners admitted.

“The principal will, in due course, provide those statistics. Once that is done, we will be able to inform the public and the media how many learners have been registered and what the demographics look like,” Mtshali said.

South Africans not impressed with Dr Dhlomo’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Dr Dhlomo’s comments, voicing frustration with him and the ANC.

Bongokuhle Cele stated:

“Another own goal by the ANC.”

Nzungane Mzingeli agreed:

“Another own goal.”

Enhle Kubheka asked:

“Kodwa, what did we do to the ANC?”

Akhona Princess Loliwe expressed disbelief:

“Foreigners having birth certificates.”

Azola Converse stated:

“The ANC government is defending foreigners again.”

Momo Moloi claimed:

“Addington is just the tip of the iceberg. Westside Primary in Kempton Park is 70% Zimbabwean.”

Mbali KaKhumalo Mpungose stated:

“The ANC hates South Africans.”

