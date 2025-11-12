Another alleged bullying and body-shaming incident took place at a top private school in Johannesburg

This time, a Grade 6 learner was reportedly bullied and body-shamed over his physical appearance

The constant bullying of the Grade 6 learner resulted in his mother removing him from the school

A Johannesburg mother of a Grade 6 learner at a top private school was forced to remove her young son after he was allegedly bullied over his physical appearance.

Grade 6 learner body-shamed

The mother alleged that her 12-year-old son was bullied and body-shamed because he looked too big for his age. The bullying reportedly led to the learner refusing to eat at school. It is alleged that a group of pupils at the Crawford International Lonehill Preparatory School in Johannesburg bombarded the 12-year-old learner with various photos on his iPad.

The group of learners also took videos of the Grade 6 learner while pushing him and calling him derogatory names. The mother removed her 12-year-old son from the school after he allegedly became anxious. She said that the young boy was even scared to go to the bathroom. The bullying allegedly worsened after being reported to a senior teacher at the school.

Psychological and physical damage

According to News24, the mother said that she had to remove the boy from school because the psychological and physical damage was very concerning. She said that the incidents were reported at least four times and that the bullying went on for more than a year.

The bullying allegedly forced the Grade 6 learner to give up sports, and he started to develop an eating disorder. The boy was allegedly always outnumbered by the group of fellow learners. The mother stated that after she found the photos on the iPad, she submitted them to the school in September 2025. She said that her son was instead threatened with suspension, and when she followed up on the matter, the senior staff allegedly laughed.

School is aware of bullying allegations

The managing director of Crawford International told News24 that the school is aware of the bullying allegations. He said that the school cannot provide information about the claims and that they are handling the situation with care towards all students.

The director said that the students have a right to privacy and a fair procedure and stated that the school had followed every rule and process in accordance with the code of conduct and that an independent chairperson is leading the disciplinary proceedings.

Briefly News has reached out to Crawford International Lonehill Preparatory School and the Gauteng Department of Education for comment and is awaiting a response.

