Cedric Nkabinde has alleged that Paul o’Sullivan was calling the shots when it came to the South African Police Service (SAPS)

Nkabinde, who is the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Police, also alleged that o’Sullivan had influence over other units

O'Sullivan is a forensic investigator who is a fierce critic of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Cedric Nkabinde testified before the Ad Hoc Committee that Paul O’Sullivan controlled SAPS, IPID and the NPA. Image: @_AfricanSoil

WESTERN CAPE – Paul o’Sullivan doesn’t play any role in the South African Police Service (SAPS), but he is in charge.

That’s according to Cedric Nkabinde, who was testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Nkabinde, who is the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, returned to the committee following his dismal appearance before Parliament, where he was accused of lying.

The accusations came after there were discrepancies between his oral evidence and his written statement. Nkabinde was given time to produce a new statement, and his return to Parliament saw him drop some major allegations.

Nkabinde alleges that O’Sullivan calls the shots

During the question session, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Sibonelo Nomvalo asked Nkabinde about who o’Sullivan was. O’Sullivan, who is a forensic investigator, has been mentioned in testimony before both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament.

He has also been a fierce critic of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, saying that he was not the knight in shining armour that people made him out to be.

Nkabinde was asked why O’Sullivan had an interest in SAPS if he was just an outsider. He said that he was working with them (the police).

“He was leading us, but from outside.”

Nomvalo sought clarity on the answer, asking if O’Sullivan was influencing anything within SAPS, to which Nkabinde said it was not just SAPS.

“Not only in SAPS. He’s running the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), he’s running SAPS. He’s running the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA),” Nkabinde stated.

He added that this was the real State capture.

