Paul O'Sullivan returned to complete his appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 26 February 2026

The forensic investigator criticised Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media conference that was held in July 2025

Social media users weighed in on O'Sullivan's claims about General Mkhwanazi's actions, with many criticising him for it

Paul O’Sullivan labelled General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing dishonest, saying it was a staged distraction. Image: 24/7 News/ @Phathizwe_RSA

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan has again criticised Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s decision to hold a media conference on 6 July 2025.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner held an explosive press conference in 2025, in which he claimed that there were instances of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

General Mkhwanazi alleged that Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya worked together to disband the Political Killings Task Team to shield criminal cartels in the country. While the press conference was generally well received, O’Sullivan criticised it, saying it was a ‘staged distraction’.

O’Sullivan doubles down on distraction claims

During his appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 26 February 2026, O’Sullivan was questioned by Ian Cameron about his previous comments that Mkhwanazi was unauthorised to use the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Special Task Force combat gear. Cameron noted that Mkhwanazi was indeed authorised to use the attire.

O’Sullivan then doubled down on his previous claims, questioning whether it was a media conference or an operation about to take place.

“It gave the impression to me that he was creating a Red Herring,” he stated.

A red herring is a distraction used to divert attention away from the main topic. The forensic investigator then stated that Mkhwanazi’s actions were dishonest.

“That media conference was not only dishonest, but divisive, to distract from what's going on with the police in KwaZulu-Natal."

What did O'Sullivan previously say about Mkhwanazi?

The forensic investigator previously said that the way Mkhwanazi appeared in combat gear was ‘dangerously suspicious’ and resembled a ‘power move against the state’.

He added that Mkhwanazi overstepped his mark and said he wrote to the Minister of Police, requesting that both General Mkhwanazi and National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola be suspended until a judicial commission of inquiry could investigate their conduct.

Paul O’Sullivan was appearing before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee when he criticised General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: @ANCParliament

It's not the first time he's had something to say about Mkhwanazi, and the KZN Police Commissioner has sued the forensic investigator over his previous comments.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to O’Sullivan’s continued comments about General Mkhwanazi.

Gidane Gigi noted:

“This Paul hates Mkhwanazi, shem.”

Semo Man asked about Mkhwanazi’s press briefing:

“So, he was wrong? At least he opened our eyes. We all can see that criminals are sponsoring Ministers of Police. They are on their way to the president or already got a cut via Morgan Maumela.”

MaGee Mminaphuthi stated:

“Mkhwanazi loves South Africans.”

Mpilovuyo Sangweni asked:

“Why give this fool a platform?”

Sabatha Ndebele questioned:

“Why does the media give this criminal so much attention? Is it true that there are media houses that are being paid by cartels to spread propaganda? It looks more like some media houses believe O'Sullivan more than the General, and they are trying everything to turn the public against the General.”

Craig Benn said:

"I think Paul should learn when to sit down and keep quiet; his reputation is in tatters after all that has happened recently."

O'Sullivan walks out of Parliament

Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan walked out of proceedings during his appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

The forensic investigator was still being questioned by the evidence leader when he packed his bags and left the building.

Members of Parliament were furious with O'Sullivan's behaviour and even threatened to take legal action against him.

