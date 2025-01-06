South Africa and Rwanda are battling for the country that will get the sole ticket to host the return of Formula 1 grand prix to Africa.

The two African countries are said to be making bids to bring the grand prix back to Africa after the first one happened 32 years ago in Mzansi.

The iconic Kyalami Circuit last hosted an F1 Grand Prix in 1993, but the venue is not in the same shape and not up to the same standard to host the race again.

South Africa sports minister, Gayton McKenzie raises concerns over bid to bring back Formula 1 Grand Prix to Africa. Photo: Frennie Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie raises concerns as SA, Rwanda plan to host Formula 1 grand prix

According to a report, the South African government are taking an interest in bringing back the F1 grand prix to Johannesburg, but they face stiff competition with Rwanda.

South Africa's sports, arts, and culture minister, Gayton McKenzie, has suggested that Africa is being cheated out of the hosting rights for Formula 1.

McKenzie believes that getting just one slot for Africa is not fair to the continent, as Europe and some other continents have seven slots.

"It's not a zero-sum game," South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie

"Why is it that when it comes to Africa, we are treated like we can only get one?"

McKenzie also mentioned Italy having two slots and hated the narrative of choosing between South Africa and Rwanda.

"I hate this narrative of choosing between Rwanda and South Africa," McKenzie added.

"There are seven races in Europe, and no one challenges it. Africa deserves more than one. We're advocating for collaboration to ensure both countries successfully bring F1 to the continent."

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Semafor Africa "both of us" could host a grand prix when asked how the nation hoped to fare against the other bid from the continent.

"Having Rwanda hosting Formula 1 will not stop South Africa from doing so," he said.

Olivier Nduhungirehe also commented on Rwanda and South Africa's bid for Formula 1 Grand Prix hosting rights. Photo: Stringer.

Source: Getty Images

Of the 24 races set aside for the 2025 season, Africa is the only continent excluded from hosting any race.

McKenzie wants F1 grand prix on the streets of South Africa

Briefly News also reported that South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed that his cabinet are working on bring the Formula 1 grand prix back to Johannesburg.

The minister reiterates the wishes of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton of competing in the high-octane sport number 1 competition in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News