Prince Kaybee weighed in on a viral, unsettling video depicting a gender-based violence (GBV) incident where a woman was assaulting a man

The DJ and producer argued that the public outrage would have been significantly louder and more sustained had the roles in the disturbing footage been reversed

His response added a controversial layer to the ongoing, high-profile anti-GBV movement and the conversation surrounding violence in South Africa

Prince Kaybee commented on a gender-based violence incident. Images: KabeloMusic

A new viral video capturing an unsettling gender-based violence incident sparked immediate commentary from Prince Kaybee, who suggested that the public outrage surrounding a woman assaulting a man was muted due to gender-based double standards.

The Charlotte hitmaker responded to a disturbing video posted by Twitter (X) user MDNnewss on 29 November 2025, capturing a woman assaulting her alleged partner.

The author reported that the public dispute began when the man took his partner's car without informing her, resulting in the woman assaulting him while he stood still and did not retaliate.

Responding to the viral video, which garnered 1.7 million views and thousands of comments, Prince Kaybee suggested that the public outrage would have been more intense had it been a man assaulting a woman.

"If it were a man doing this, he would've been fired from his job, we would know where he lives and his full name. Lastly, it's not GBV when it's a man; it's just mistreatment."

The producer, who faced assault allegations in 2024, alluded to the controversial "All men must die" remark, claiming that it would be met with a different attitude if it were made by a man about women.

"With women, you can’t say 'All women must die,' that would be a generalisation."

This comes just weeks after the high-profile anti-GBV and femicide movement that took place on 21 November across the country.

The campaign was met with mixed reactions from both genders, igniting an ongoing conversation regarding violence in South Africa and men's and women's attitudes towards GBV incidents.

It wasn't long before social media took to the comment section with reactions to Prince Kaybee's statements, with many criticising his views on gender-based violence.

Watch the video here.

Prince Kaybee responded to a disturbing video of a woman hitting a man, claiming it would have been received differently if the roles were reversed. Image: KabeloMusic

Social media reacts to Prince Kaybee's statements

Prince Kaybee's comment resonated with some who agreed with his assessment of a potential double standard regarding GBV cases.

SANEWS90 claimed:

"It would be trending on the TL if it were the guy doing this."

daniel_peters11 wrote:

"Men should stop backing GBV campaigns. Many of these initiatives push for the very laws and policies that let women openly and proudly humiliate men, strip them of dignity, and face zero consequences for it. You're funding and cheering for your own public disrespect."

vanr00yen said

"Black man, you are on your own."

TheRealMacaDee added:

"If a man were doing that, he’d be labelled dangerous, unemployed by lunchtime, and trending for the wrong reasons. The same energy should apply across the board."

Online users discussed Prince Kaybee's statements regarding gender-based violence. Image: KabeloMusic

Meanwhile, many critics called Prince Kaybee out for allegedly distracting from the core issue of violence and urged him to focus his energy on supporting the male victim rather than debating over the volume of public outrage.

_DimphoM said:

"But Kabelo, that's not true. The only reason there is public outrage directed at men is because of the alarming stats that we ALL have access to, not because women are to be absolved of their own wrongdoing. All abusers should be jailed."

TsitsiNotha wrote:

"You could easily tag her workplace and get her fired. Violence is violence. Men sound like white people when we are speaking about racism. Always these funny rhetorics to try to silence women. Get busy, get her name and get her fired. Simple."

Nbantu_ added:

"So the issue is not the abuse but the fact that women call it out and support each other when it happens to them? How about using the platform you have to find the victim and actually get him the help he needs? Show support and stop hiding under those who take action against abuse."

MiniMngomezulu posted:

"Kabelo, women ring the alarm about GBV, men can do the same for their fellow brothers."

