A local man did an impression of Donald Trump after the controversial president rescinded South Africa's invitation to next year's G20 summit

The TikTok user joked about South Africans scaring dogs in the country and being a complete disgrace

Social media users in the post's comment section burst with laughter after hearing the spot-on voice and imitation

A South African TikTok user comedically imitated Donald Trump. Images: @kasidemix / TikTok, Donald J. Trump / Facebook

Source: UGC

President Donald Trump recently announced that South Africa would not receive an invitation to next year's G20 Leaders' Summit in Florida, United States. One South African man saw the snub as an opportunity to perform a hilarious Trump impression, which made social media users burst at the seams with laughter.

TikTok user @kasidemix uploaded his comical video on 27 November, 2025, where he, as the controversial politician, joked that he sent a "lengthy paragraph" on Truth Social (a social media platform founded by Trump) to the South African government.

The man jokingly stated:

"I told the White genocide, South African government and their fake news eNCA and SABC media that you're not coming to the G20 in Florida. One time, I saw a picture of a lady in the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, walking her dog.

"The dog was hiding behind the lady. What kind of dog is afraid of people? It's the fact that they can't even walk their dogs; they're scaring the dogs. It's a disgrace. What's happening in South Africa is a complete disgrace."

Trump, along with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, skipped the 2025 G20 summit after the American president accused the South African government of carrying out a White genocide. No evidence has been found of such a heinous crime.

The summit took place in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November, 2025, with over 50 international delegates in attendance.

South Africa hosted a successful G20 Leaders' Summit. Image: Department of International Relations and Cooperation, SA

Source: Facebook

South Africans laugh at man's Donald Trump impression

Local members of the online community gathered in the man's comment section, flooding it with laughter. Some social media users felt the hand gestures and facial expressions were on point.

@pearl.molapo6 asked under the post:

"Why am I also moving my lips as you speak?"

@nokwanicki humorously wrote:

"I’m convinced the orange man is obsessed with us."

An entertained @bubblyotlile confessed in the comments:

"I wanted to scroll through and not watch, then I saw the facial expression and the mouth. I fell off the bed."

After hearing the impression, @ntswalo_lebese remarked, laughing:

"So we are not going to Miami, Florida, because of a dog? Just because a dog was hiding behind its owner?"

@ponko.com said to people on the internet:

"I don't understand how this Lion/America is losing sleep over a Springbok/South Africa."

@takreedrsa told the TikTok user:

"The accent is spot on."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @kasidemix's account below:

