On Thursday, 27 November 2025, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel weighed in on United States President Donald Trump's announcement that South Africa would not be invited to the G20 Summit in Miami

Sizwe Dhlomo dismissed Kallie Kriel's take and blamed him and Gareth Cliff for Trump's decision to ban South Africa and halt subsidies

Social media users weighed in with mixed reactions, with several supporting either Dhlomo or Kriel

Sizwe Dhlomo insulted Gareth Cliff and Kallie Kriel online. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images, WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

Tensions are high in South Africa after United States President Donald Trump announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, Florida.

As South Africans weighed in on Trump’s declaration, Kaya FM presenter Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat with a hard-hitting swipe at fellow broadcaster Gareth Cliff and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, Kallie Kriel weighed in on Trump’s decision not to invite South Africa to the 2026 G20 Summit. He described it as an unfortunate development which could have been avoided.

See the post below:

Sizwe Dhlomo blasts Gareth Cliff and Kallie Kriel

Taking to his X (Twitter) account, Sizwe Dhlomo begged to differ. He reacted with a spicy clapback aimed at Kriel and Cliff. The post was captioned:

“Nothing unfortunate about this. You & @GarethCliff are just idiots, that’s about it. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

See the post below for Dhlomo's response:

How SA reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's shot at Gareth Cliff and Kallie Kriel

In the comments section beneath Sizwe Dhlomo’s post, several social media users applauded him for taking a stand against Cliff and Kriel. Several social media users called out AfriForum for a problem that it helped create by championing certain narratives about South Africa. Some agreed with Kriel’s take and accused politicians of mishandling the country’s affairs.

Here are some of the comments:

@samethotty said:

“For me, it’s how they’re now backtracking and framing it as ‘South Africa didn’t listen’, when this is the very same mess THEY started. They’re now realising patriotic South Africans, even those that don’t see eye to eye ideologically, are rallying up against them.”

@Buntu_Bokweni shared:

“They consistently portray themselves as victims; it's so annoying.”

@TsongaMusic disagreed:

"The idiots are the politicians; you will understand when you mature."

@Lainopt praised:

“Dhlomo is the only media mogul who stands for the truth and the people. We joke with him in the streets, but when things get serious, he shows up for the truth. Power to him. 💯”

@TshibwabwaTshik argued:

“Politicians are killing the economy of this country with their reckless words and rampant corruption.”

@chamoisleather0 said:

“All Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC had to do was be stoic and shut their mouths, but they decided to poke the bear for what? Explain to the job losses and businesses affected by the sanctions why it was worth it?”

@TheComicsMedia shared:

“The way they are framing this as a diplomatic catastrophe is very funny. Like nobody cares, and it won't change the lives of ordinary people.”

@Buja3D applauded:

“Dinangwe👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🖤”

Sizwe Dhlomo criticises Gareth Cliff and Kallie Kriel. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram, Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Gareth Cliff reacts after Donald Trump bans South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff weighed in after Donald Trump announced South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit.

Social media users weighed in with mixed opinions on the legality and impact of Trump's actions against South Africa.

Source: Briefly News