US President Donald Trump announced South Africa will be excluded from the 2026 G20 summit, stirring political tensions

Concerns arose among football fans over whether Bafana Bafana’s World Cup participation could be affected

Clayson Monyela responded with a comment that helped to reassure football fans that Bafana Bafana might not be affected

Briefly News conducted an exclusive interview with football journalist Mandla Biyela for expert insight on the situation

The United States President, Donald Trump, sent shockwaves on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, when he announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 summit, scheduled to be held in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

His comments followed his boycott of this year’s summit, which was hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg and concluded last weekend at Nasrec.

This diplomatic clash between the two countries sparked concerns among football fans, as South Africa’s senior national team, Bafana Bafana, has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Supporters worried that Trump might leverage his influence to prevent the team from travelling to the United States if drawn to play there.

Clayson Monyela reassures South Africans on FIFA independence

Responding to these concerns, Clayson Monyela, a senior official in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), reassured the public via a tweet on Thursday, 27 November.

He wrote:

"Musanda! Not at all. FIFA frowns upon government/political interference of any shape or form in football affairs."

Monyela’s statement emphasises FIFA’s strict rules on government non-interference, making it clear that political disputes like the G20 ban do not directly affect a team’s World Cup participation.

Football expert weighs in on Bafana Bafana’s World Cup prospects

Briefly News consulted football journalist Mandla Biyela to provide insight on whether Trump’s remarks could influence South Africa’s World Cup campaign.

“The G20 ban on South Africa is purely political,” Mandla Biyela said.

“It’s about diplomacy, global governance, and the summit in Miami. It doesn’t have anything to do with football, and by itself it can’t stop Bafana Bafana from playing at the 2026 World Cup.”

Biyela explained that FIFA only steps in when there is government interference in the South African Football Association (SAFA). He said that as long as SAFA operates independently, the team’s World Cup aspirations remain safe. The current G20 dispute, he added, is purely diplomatic and does not affect football governance.

He concluded with a note of caution:

“The real danger is if political tension bleeds into football administration. Fans shouldn’t panic, but everyone in South African football must stay alert.”

Sipho Mbule in action during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium on September 09, 2025. Image: Charlé Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the seedings for the 2026 World Cup draw were finalised on Wednesday, 20 November, based on the latest FIFA world rankings. As expected, the three host nations occupy Pot 1.

The two spots reserved for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off Tournament winners, along with four European play-off representatives, have been assigned to Pot 4. South Africa has been placed in Pot 3, meaning Bafana Bafana will avoid being drawn against Paraguay, Norway, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Panama, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and Qatar.

