DIRCO to Hand Over G20 Presidency to United States in Low-Key Affair, South Africans Debate
- South Africa will officially hand over the Group of 20 presidency to the United States of America
- An American delegation was not present at the World Leaders' Summit to receive the ceremonial gavel
- South Africans shared their thoughts online about the decision to hand over the gavel to the USA
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – South Africa will officially hand over the G20 presidency to the United States of America, bringing an end to the issue that threatened to overshadow the global event.
The USA will host next year's World Leaders’ Summit, but did not attend the event in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November 2025, to receive the ceremonial gavel. The US wanted its Chargé d’Affaires in Pretoria to participate in the handover on the closing day of the summit, but the South African government rejected the plan, saying it would not present the gavel to a non-elected official.
Formal handover will be a low-key affair
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Director-General, Zane Dangor, confirmed that a handover will take place between the two nations, saying it’s expected to happen on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Dangor, who is the Sherpa of South Africa’s G20 presidency, confirmed that both governments did not want a high-profile event.
“The agreement is that we should do it low-key. It’s not just a South African issue; the US also doesn’t want a very big handover event. So, we will hand over at the level of a senior official from DIRCO to the US chargé d’affaires,” Dangor said.
South Africans divided by DIRCO’s announcement
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some praising the government for not backing down.
Joseph Kaushi Munyongi said:
“Knowing Trump, he is probably in the process of making a new, beautiful and strong gavel. Made in the USA.”
Khwa Hui Naba stated:
“Haha, they must take the handover from DIRCO’s office.
Shameemah Dollie Salie agreed:
“Handover at the security gate by DIRCO.”
Zenith Zen asked:
“The US is not special. Why didn't President Ramaphosa just courier the G20 Presidency?”
Aubrey Dlayani Khosa added:
“They must use those scooter guys, Checkers Sixty60, to deliver it to Washington.”
Clinton Tetley asked:
“What's the big fuss? Just DHL it.”
Jeanne Smith suggested:
“I predict that the ANC is going to pay dearly for their actions against the USA.”
Other stories about the US and SA G20 saga
Briefly News reported that there have been some tensions between the USA and South Africa regarding the G20 presidency.
- The South African government has announced that the United States will be excluded from attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
- South Africa has clarified that it intends to fully participate in all upcoming G20 meetings hosted by the United States.
- The White House has responded to South Africa's refusal to hand over the presidency of the Group of 20.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za