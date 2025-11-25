South Africa will officially hand over the Group of 20 presidency to the United States of America

An American delegation was not present at the World Leaders' Summit to receive the ceremonial gavel

South Africans shared their thoughts online about the decision to hand over the gavel to the USA

South Africa will hand over the G20 presidency to the United States, but the ceremony will not be a high-profile one. Henry Nicholls/ @SpokespersonRSA/ Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – South Africa will officially hand over the G20 presidency to the United States of America, bringing an end to the issue that threatened to overshadow the global event.

The USA will host next year's World Leaders’ Summit, but did not attend the event in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November 2025, to receive the ceremonial gavel. The US wanted its Chargé d’Affaires in Pretoria to participate in the handover on the closing day of the summit, but the South African government rejected the plan, saying it would not present the gavel to a non-elected official.

Formal handover will be a low-key affair

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Director-General, Zane Dangor, confirmed that a handover will take place between the two nations, saying it’s expected to happen on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Director-General, Zane Dangor, confirmed that a handover will take place. @DIRCO_ZA

Source: Twitter

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Dangor, who is the Sherpa of South Africa’s G20 presidency, confirmed that both governments did not want a high-profile event.

“The agreement is that we should do it low-key. It’s not just a South African issue; the US also doesn’t want a very big handover event. So, we will hand over at the level of a senior official from DIRCO to the US chargé d’affaires,” Dangor said.

South Africans divided by DIRCO’s announcement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some praising the government for not backing down.

Joseph Kaushi Munyongi said:

“Knowing Trump, he is probably in the process of making a new, beautiful and strong gavel. Made in the USA.”

Khwa Hui Naba stated:

“Haha, they must take the handover from DIRCO’s office.

Shameemah Dollie Salie agreed:

“Handover at the security gate by DIRCO.”

Zenith Zen asked:

“The US is not special. Why didn't President Ramaphosa just courier the G20 Presidency?”

Aubrey Dlayani Khosa added:

“They must use those scooter guys, Checkers Sixty60, to deliver it to Washington.”

Clinton Tetley asked:

“What's the big fuss? Just DHL it.”

Jeanne Smith suggested:

“I predict that the ANC is going to pay dearly for their actions against the USA.”

Other stories about the US and SA G20 saga

Briefly News reported that there have been some tensions between the USA and South Africa regarding the G20 presidency.

The South African government has announced that the United States will be excluded from attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

South Africa has clarified that it intends to fully participate in all upcoming G20 meetings hosted by the United States.

The White House has responded to South Africa's refusal to hand over the presidency of the Group of 20.

Source: Briefly News