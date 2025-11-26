Mbekezeli Mbokazi is set for a high-profile move from Orlando Pirates to MLS side Chicago Fire

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is reportedly on the verge of a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire FC in the United States.

The 20-year-old arrived in the US on Friday, 21 November 2025, with his agent to discuss a potential transfer valued at around R52 million.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi walks on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Mbokazi’s rise has been meteoric. Since making his professional debut for Orlando Pirates in March 2025, he has quickly become a key figure for both club and country.

Just three months after his first senior appearance, he earned a call-up to Bafana Bafana and played a crucial role in Hugo Broos’ squad, even being held back from the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to participate in South Africa’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This season, Mbokazi was named Pirates’ vice-captain but has often worn the armband more than club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi. His growing reputation has reportedly sparked strong interest from Chicago Fire, who are keen to secure the centre-back.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos reportedly claimed the robust defender is ready for a move to Europe, reflecting on his performances against Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

Mbokazi’s move signals two major shifts

Football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu told Briefly News that Mbokazi’s potential transfer reflects broader trends in South African football.

“Firstly, Orlando Pirates’ development pipeline is proving commercially valuable again. Producing a defender who attracts an R51-million offer shows that the club’s academy and recruitment processes are starting to generate assets the global market recognises, especially young defenders with pace, aggression and ball-playing qualities,'' Mthimkhulu said.

He added,

“Secondly, the market value of South African defenders is rising. For years, only attackers and midfielders earned sizeable transfer fees abroad. Now, modern football values South African defenders’ versatility, athleticism and tactical flexibility, particularly with Bafana Bafana performing well under Hugo Broos.”

According to Mthimkhulu, the transfer signals a new era in which PSL clubs can profit from exporting locally developed defensive talent.

High potential but adaptation challenges

Mbokazi’s skill set is reportedly well-suited to MLS.

“His recovery speed and aggression are perfect for a fast, transition-driven league,” Mthimkhulu noted. “Chicago Fire also value centre-backs who can carry the ball into midfield, something Mbokazi does naturally. His front-foot approach to 1v1 defending also aligns with MLS style, where many teams play direct and fast,'' Mthimkhulu noted.

However, there are challenges.

“MLS defending is chaotic compared to the structured PSL and international football. Adjusting to constant transitions will take time. He will face bigger, more physical forwards than he’s used to, and moving overseas is as much a psychological adaptation as a tactical one.”

Mthimkhulu concluded,

“Mbokazi is a high-potential fit for Chicago Fire, but it won’t be without real adaptation challenges.”

Lucas Ribeiro (R) kicks the ball away from Pirates' South African defender #44 Mbekezeli Mbokazi (L) during the (PSL) football match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Impact on PSL and Orlando Pirates

The transfer also has implications for South African football.

“Competitively, losing young talent early can weaken the league long-term,” Mthimkhulu explained.

“MLS is becoming a destination before players reach their peak, which affects PSL depth. Financially, however, it’s positive transfer fees like this give clubs more budget flexibility and help create a healthy football economy.”

For Orlando Pirates, the R51-million fee provides strategic opportunities. Mthimkhulu outlined potential moves:

Strengthening the centre-back department with an experienced international defender.

Investing further in youth development to produce more Mbokazi-level exports.

Bolstering key areas like a ball-playing midfielder or mobile striker.

Improving high-performance structures, scouting, and data analysis to align with modern football.

“The fee gives Pirates the chance to build a squad with both short-term competitiveness and long-term sustainability,” Mthimkhulu said.

