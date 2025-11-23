Orlando Pirates defender Mbekelezi Mbokazi has reportedly been linked with a move away from the Premier soccer League and he is said to join a club in the Major League Soccer.

Report have it that the South African international his poised to join Chicago Fire FC in a possible deal worth R52 million.

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo believes Mbokazi might lose his place in the Bafana Bafana squad if he leaves the Premier Soccer League for MLS.

"Moving abroad too early in his career could limit his visibility to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos of getting to see him play on weekely basis, especially if he struggles for consistent game time in a new league with different playing styles and competitive dynamics," he said.

Source: Briefly News