AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has shared his stance on claims that there is a white genocide in South Africa

Kriel said that the focus of AfriForum is against the expropriation of land without compensation

The CEO noted that their fight is about loyalty to the country and that they are doing the right thing

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, said that the group never said that there is a white genocide in South Africa.

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel refutes claims of a white genocide in South Africa. Image: BizGuru4/X

Source: Twitter

What did Kallie Kriel say?

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, 9 November 2025, Kriel stated that AfriForum is being accused of spreading claims of a genocide in South Africa. He said that this is a lie spread by the ANC and that AfriForum had already reported several media institutions.

Kriel noted that the "Kill the Boer" chant, calling for the killing of Afrikaners on an ethnic basis, is a genocidal call. He reiterated that they never said that there is a genocide and called on the government and the president to acknowledge that there are tortures that accompany farm murders. Kriel said that the president should declare this a priority crime.

The Afriforum leader stated that their focus is on land expropriation without compensation. He said that AfriForum will fight this because they do not want South Africa to end up like Zimbabwe. Kriel noted that this fight is a loyalty to the country.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Kriel said.

@MissVoo1 said:

"So now they say there is no genocide yet they’ve allowed that narrative to spread. You can’t claim loyalty to the country while fuelling fear and division, and comparing SA to Zim every time land reform is mentioned is misleading and irresponsible."

@FRasimphi said:

"He is right, to me expropriation of land without compensation is same as land grap."

@MSeegei said:

"Afriforum should be charged with treason."

@Yknip1 said:

"Then why are you not correcting Trump? There’s crime in SA that mostly affects black people dying like flies everyday, so why would Ramaphosa only focus on the one affecting white people?"

@tworking080 said:

"They need to be charged with treason, because that's exactly what they did!"

Kriel said that the focus of AfriForum is against the expropriation of land without compensation. Image: LLunga18/X

Source: Twitter

