President Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as the interim chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)

Ramaphosa was elected at the regional bloc’s virtual extraordinary summit, which took place on Friday night, 7 November 2025

South Africa was the deputy SADC chair and has since taken over until next year

President Cyril Ramaphosa was named interim chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) at the bloc’s virtual extraordinary summit on Friday night, 7 November 2025.

Ramaphosa said the meeting ought to serve as a platform to deeply reflect. Image:PresidencyZA/X

Source: Twitter

Chairmanship until next year

This comes after the political unrest in Madagascar, following a military takeover that removed the previous SADC chairperson and the country’s president, Andry Rajoelina, last month. Ramaphosa said the summit should provide a platform for careful reflection and for jointly developing practical solutions.

Elias Magosi, the SADC Executive Secretary, noted that South Africa, which had previously served as deputy chair, has assumed the chairmanship until next year. He explained that the summit was convened to select a leader to complete Madagascar’s term, set to end in August 2026, and emphasised that the organisation’s operations continue without disruption.

Ramaphosa highlighted that the region looks to its leaders to advance the long-term vision of a peaceful, inclusive, and industrialised Southern Africa. He noted that addressing the immediate needs of the people cannot wait until 2050.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the new role.

@sto0018 said:

"South Africa as interim SADC chair is not a trophy, it is a test. Deliver stability in Madagascar, follow the Treaty, protect the vote, and rebuild trust in regional bodies. The region is watching."

@zidhiva said:

"Isn't Madagascar suspended from the SADC?"

@owensonO2 said:

"Is Tanzania part of SADC because Ramaphosa will have to condemn what that dictator woman did?"

@massenya said:

"SA was chair not so long ago, I believe it should have been given to a other state."

@MMtshiza said:

"SADC heads of state are going to throw their weight behind Tanzania's president. People shouldn't expect anything new from this gathering."

@Jongimoss said:

"SADC is a useless, toothless organisation, the same with AU. There should be no United States of Africa, we should remain separated. South Africa should have a wall at the border. The illegal nationals should be deported to their countries of origin."

The change occurred after a military takeover in which the previous SADC chairperson was removed. Image: PresidencyZA/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that the government is making significant strides in response to the recommendations of the state capture commission, but South Africans don’t agree. The Presidency highlighted what actions were taken to respond to the recommendations. Released in 2022, the State Capture Report, which was also known as the Zondo Commission Report, found clear evidence that key institutions were exploited and weakened.

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that he is concerned by some of the things coming out of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The president set up the commission to investigate allegations of corruption, criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.

The African National Congress and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were slammed by South Africans for the comments he made about migration at the party's Liberation Movements Summit on 27 July 2025 in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Cyril Ramaphosa optimistic after US-SA meeting

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that talks would continue between the United States of America and South Africa in the future.

The South African President added that talks focused on trade and investment, and the USA’s involvement in the G20.

Source: Briefly News