AfriForum has weighed in on Magistrate Twanet Olivier's verdict in the trial against Julius Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader was in court over a firearm discharge incident in 2018

EFF Secretary-General, Marshall Dlamini, told members how AfriForum pushed the State to prosecute

EASTERN CAPE – AfriForum has welcomed the verdict handed down by Magistrate Twanet Olivier in the trial against Julius Malema.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader was found guilty of five counts in the East London Magistrate’s Court, relating to a matter in 2018 where he was filmed firing a gun near a group of people. Malema insisted that the firearm in question was a toy, arguing that this meant he did not breach the Firearms Control Act.

Magistrate Olivier still found him guilty on 1 October 2025 of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

AfriForum, which laid the charges against the EFF leader in August 2018, which led to his lengthy trial, welcomed the ruling.

AfriForum celebrates verdict in Malema trial

Shortly after the magistrate delivered her verdict, AfriForum released a statement welcoming the news. Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum's Chief Spokesperson for Community Safety, said that justice had finally been served.

“The verdict confirms that those who think they are untouchable will eventually be held accountable, no matter how long it takes,” he said.

He confirmed that AfriForum would continue to ensure that justice is served against any individual with political ties who was accused of running afoul of the law, as they would with any other citizen.

Kallie Kriel, the Chief Executive Officer for AfriForum, took to X to also welcome the news.

AfriForum was instrumental in the case against Malema

Broodryk also noted that the civil rights organisation played a critical role in the case. Apart from opening the case, AfriForum was also heavily involved in ensuring that the prosecution took place.

Thus, the group considers the ruling to be a huge victory in its fight to ensure that no one is above the law.

The EFF also touched on AfriForum’s involvement. On Monday, 29 September 2025, the EFF Secretary-General gave a brief background of Malema’s case and the role played by AfriForum in pressuring the state to investigate this matter.

Johnnie Isaac, on behalf of Briefly News, was present outside the court where Dlamini told supporters that the case was frivolous.

Malema reacts to his guilty verdict

Briefly News reported that Malema promised that his party would fight the verdict passed down against him.

Malema made the comments outside the East London Magistrate's Court on 30 September 2025.

Malema told supporters that he would appeal, adding that he was not afraid of going to jail.

