Mzansi couldn't catch a break in 2025 when it came to celebrity love stories.

From surprise weddings and dreamy proposals to steamy new romances amid dramatic splits, these pairs had us all glued to our phones, liking, shading, and theorising like pros.

As the year wraps up, let's revisit the couples that truly became the talk of the town and kept social media buzzing from January right through to December.

DJ Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez

DJ Black Coffee's romance with Victoria Gonzalez exploded online mid-year.

Fresh off his very public divorce from Enhle Mbali, the Grammy-winner stepped out with the Venezuelan-born model, and Mzansi lost it.

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez trended in 2025. Image: realblackcoffee

Zozibini Tunzi gets married

Then came the fairytale wedding of Zozibini Tunzi and Luthando Bolowana in March.

The former Miss Universe said "I do" to her childhood love in the Eastern Cape, serving stunning white gown moments and traditional vibes that had social media melting.

It was pure couple goals with no drama, just love and, beautiful visuals that dominated feeds for weeks.

Zozibini Tunzi got married in 2025. Image: Zozibini Tunzi

Anele Mdoda ties the knot

Anele Mdoda also tied the knot with Bonelela "Buzza" James in a massive, highly publicised celebration.

This wedding wasn't just an event. It was an emotional rollercoaster that kept Mzansi scrolling.

Anele Mdoda tied the knot in 2025. Image: Anele Mdoda

Natasha Joubert is not left behind

Natasha Joubert and Enrico Vermaak gave fans the full package Cape Town wedding in March dubbed "the wedding of the decade".

It was followed by a cute pregnancy announcement in October.

From the elegant nuptials to the baby joy reveal, this pair kept the good vibes (and the comments) rolling all year.

Natasha Joubert's 2025 wedding day made headlines. Image: Natasha Joubert

Khaya Mthethwa finds love

Gospel star Khaya Mthethwa found love again when he married Sine Mthethwa in October.

After his previous marriage ended years earlier, sharing that dreamy wedding pic sparked plenty of supportive reactions and "happy for you" energy online.

Khaya Mthethwa found love again in 2025. Image: Khaya Mthethwa

DJ Tira's son marries in 2025

DJ Tira's son, Samkelo Shezi, paid lobola for content creator Mbali Dlamini in May.

At first, many thought it was just viral content, but the pair shut down the rumours fast saying it was real.

That clarification post had everyone in a frenzy, proving love can start online and stay genuine.

Ukhozi FM presenter says "I do"

Ukhozi FM presenter Bingelela Mpanza said "Yes" to maskandi star Mongezi "Mayoghurt" Jama during a romantic proposal in Durban back in May.

The public supper-turned-engagement moment? Straight rom-com energy that had fans swooning and sharing clips everywhere.

DJ Shimza and Athi Geleba serve couple goals

