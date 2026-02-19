An Asian man who makes geopolitical content posted a video discussing South Africa

The man went into detail about where he thinks the country went wrong after the end of apartheid

His video attracted the attention of many South Africans as he was discussing the ongoing systemic issues that plague the country

An Asian man posted his reflections on South Africa in a video on 17 February 2026. The content creator shared his argument about what South Africa could have done better post-apartheid.

A man shared thoughts in South Africa and he went viral.



The man shared some unpopular opinions, including some criticism of Nelson Mandela. He also shared his take on land reform and how South Africa could best approach it.

In a post on TikTok, a man, @brokenglasscountry, said that South Africa made three big errors after apartheid. First, he argued that South Africa was in a less powerful position, with Nelson Mandela vowing not to develop any nuclear weapons. He said this makes South Africa unable to make any decisions without the fear of backlash from Western powers. Next, he said that rapid urbanisation after apartheid meant that most of the population would not have any farming capacities because everyone is living in the city. He said this means that any land reform to the majority population would likely lead to deterioration of the land. Finally, he said that South Africa's main problem is not the white minority that holds the majority of the land, but the nation's inability to be free from Western investment since the country depends on foreign capital. Watch the video of the analysis of South Africa below:

South Africans split over Asian man's Mzansi analysis

Many people commented on the video, and they thought he made good points. Viewers lamented the ongoing issues in South Africa. Read people's comments below:

Online users discussed South Africa's political history.



owza.nyana.wakhon shared a different take:

"You made a good point on the nuclear part, although I wouldn’t say losing the nuclear power instead that South Africa made a big mistake in allowing the Depletion of its military capabilities, South Africa had a pretty good military industry."

Jason Jacobs - @jdm.jason wrote:

"We did everything morally right, it might not be perfect, because nobody has experienced what South Africa has done, no handbook and we did the best we can , standing strong , uit die blou, my ou."

Thomas_Dalrymple remarked:

"As a South African, I was and am extremely proud of the morality of giving up our nuclear arsenal, however within the last 20 years it has become increasingly clear that it was a mistake. even if it was not so simple as choosing to retain them."

John Pork 🇩🇪🇲🇽 added:

"The claims in this video simplify very complex post-apartheid realities. South Africa’s nuclear weapons were actually dismantled before democracy, and when Nelson Mandela took office he maintained the decision."

not-your-average-primate 🇿🇦 was impressed:

"This makes a lot of sense, I think there's more to it, this country has a complicated past and many here do not believe we can have a viable future at all. Change comes not only from policy but social change as well, which is much harder to achieve."

