An American woman who moved to South Africa with her children posted a video interviewing her child

The doting mom showed people that moving to South Africa was a good decision for her family

Many South Africans were touched after hearing the experiences in South Africa

In a post on TikTok, an American kid who moved to South Africa opened up while talking to his mom. The moment showed others how much moving to South Africa changed her life.

An American interviewed her son about South Africa. Image: @_kenyata

The American kid shared his honest thoughts about adjusting to South Africa. The kid went into detail about school and everything in between in a video posted on 03 February 2026.

In a TikTok video by @_kenyata, the American mom asked her son how he feels since they moved to South Africa. She asked her son whether he made any friends, and he was raving about them. The kid mentioned a girl's name, saying that she befriended him by having a crush on him. The kid said:

"My first friend, Leniko, acted like she wanted to marry me."

Watch the video of the kid talking about South Africa below:

American child charms South Africans

Many people thought that the video of the child enjoying South Africa was cute. Viewers enjoyed that the boy was enjoying living in South Africa. Some people noticed that the little boy was starting to pick up a South African accent. According to Great Speech, accents typically become permanent at 12 years old or older. Younger children can pick up accents very quickly, depending on the factor, it can take months or years. Accent changes are faster in younger children. Read the comments:

The American woman shares her experience of South Africa on social media. Image: Magda Ehlers

henrietteoffic5 advised the American mom in South Africa:

"@Kenyata🇺🇸🇿🇦 There are very good international private schools in South Africa that your kids can go to if they want to learn with others outside of the home. Loved the video, he's so smart and cute.🥰"

Mandla Dlamini warned the American:

"You must prepare for lobola negotiation😁"

noxzsa gushed:

"He's little getting a South African accent."

Moira Lehlogonolo Iv gushed over the kid's slight accent change:

"He’s starting to sound South African 😁🥰"

JJ noticed:

"The accent is South African hey 🇿🇦, wow charmer boy."

Jéwell | BossNomad was moved:

"So cute! I might need an update on this friendship 😉"

Fyiah was amused by the kid's story:

"😂 he said he got himself a gf."

Asante Homba gushed over the kid:

"I’m here waiting for an update from Lenika 😂😂😂"

Flower01 was stunned:

"Omg I'm so happy to see you back on my reel 🥰"

