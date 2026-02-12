A TikTok video of children who were showing how much they believe in God was a viral hit

A group of toddlers were attending an assembly and they were completely absorbed in the religious routine at the school

South Africans reflected on how innocent children are after seeing the heartwarming display of Christian toddlers

A TikTok video posted on 10 February 2026 moved many people as it featured children. The students of the Christian preschool were gathered together and they became viral sensations.

Toddlers in preschool prayed in a TikTok video. Image: @sizamakonke.creche

The adorable little children who attend Sizamakonke Crèche were showing their appreciation to God. The video was touching to many users on TIkTok.

In a video on TikTok, by @sizamakonke.creche showed preschoolers standing together to officially start the day. They were in the middle of their morning prayer and all of them had their eyes shut. They all said their little prayers loudly. The children were reciting the Lord's Prayer in iziZulu. Watch their video below:

South Africa moved by praying children

Online users commented on the video gushing over the little ones. People raved about how cute they were while praying. For children in religious households, praying can be an integral part of mental health according to Psychology Today. Praying can facilitate bonding through common faith and helps to create a sense of belonging. Read people's comments below:

Prayer can be used as a mental health tool for religious kids. Image: Cottonbrostudios

Shepard said:

"This is where life begins. We salute the teachers of the young kids. It's not easy to guide these young kids."

awenzo commented:

"Closing eyes alone is a respect to God, siyabonga mam ngokubafundisa umthandazo omkhulu."

Panzo gushed over the kids praying together:

"I really love these innocent souls. No wonder Christ said 'let the children come to me.' Another pleasant thing with them, they forgive easily. God forgives you if you can also forgive others...May God bless and protect them in the midst of this horror of GBV...😢"

Glory was impressed to see children full of faith:

"When you compare this prayer nalona wezikwimi we five hours I know for sure Thixo uva lona kuqala. Big up to the teachers ngo June bazobe bewazi wonke.🥰"

Lalie♥️ said:

"I need this in my life 😭 I have so many problems 🤣 It can solve them one by one."

Mmanonyana was impressed by the child leading a prayer:

"Our lovely bundles of joy 🥰😅😅😅😅 Our future Teachers Raise your hand if you are watching now Amen 🙏🙏 Thursday 12th Feb 13:30."

LAWshin012🇿🇦 was moved by the adorable kids:

"Beautiful angels, they need to be protected from monsters in our communities, they are just innocent 🥺"

Blackgold🇿🇦 was stunned by the prayerful kids:

"How can people be this cute 🥰😅🔥. Anyone who harm these angels should not see another day."

