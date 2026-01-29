A little girl was completely taken by two friendly people she connected with

The child was having the time of her life when she got the attention of two beautiful women

The little child was delighted, and she was thoroughly entertained by the two ladies who were eager to play with her

In a video on TikTok, a girl was having the time of her life bonding with strangers. The little kid was having a blast with two ladies.

A woman's child plays with strangers' hair. Image: @mamfenekazi

Source: TikTok

The kid's interaction with adults was heartwarming as the little girl was fascinated by both of the ladies. The exchange that the women had with the little girl was a heartwarming sight.

In a post on TikTok by @mamfenekazi, a little girl was in awe of two women who were playing with her. The little kid could not get enough of their long hair. She kept trying to grasp the ladies' hair, and she was clearly amused as she shook her head with the ladies. Watch the adorable kid below.

South Africa gushes over hair-loving kid

Many people thought that the little girl was adorable. Online users love that the women were happy to handle the little child, who was fascinated by their hair. Read the comments people left about the kid's interest in hair below:

People thought the baby was fascinated by a different hair type. Image: Pedro furtado / Pexels

Source: UGC

" imagined why the little girl was mesmerised:

"The child is fascinated by the long hair, all kids are naturally curious and want to experiment! That's why, as parents, we keep an eye on their activities 😂"

Clawdi applauded the ladies entertaining the kid:

"I know the young ladies are being kind, but actually, the greater kindness is the little girl sharing and spreading joy! Look at how happy they are! They will remember this special moment long after the little girl grows and forgets it ✨"

Mmamotho also raved about the jolly women:

"Love how they let her enjoy her moment of embrace 😂 kids be cute innocent."

Kim Stockwell wrote:

"I will sit for an entire 5hr flight and let that angel do this with my hair the whole time!!! What a sweet child ❤️"

Jax 🇿🇦 understood the girl's fascination:

"She's a baby. The hair is a new experience for her brain and development. She is happy, and everyone else is laughing."

Giavanna Bezuidenhout felt the kid was being curious:

This is a child people that seeing something she does not see every day. I think its cute. She's still a baby."

Carl Jodashe gushed over the interaction:

"This should be your reaction to kids. This is cute."

Source: Briefly News