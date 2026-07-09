Land Party mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwai responded to a question about illegal immigration by outlining the party's labour and border policy on X

Mazwai said the Land Party would deploy weekly city inspectors to enforce a 90/10 local-to-foreign worker ratio and reclaim hijacked buildings in Johannesburg

South Africans flooded the comments with divided reactions, with some backing her stance and others questioning whether she was simply chasing votes

Ntsiki Mazwai said the Land Party opposes illegal immigration. Image: @ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Ntsiki Mazwai, the controversial media personality and mayoral candidate for the Land Party, has outlined her party's position on immigration and labour, sparking debate online after her responses to a follower's questions on X on 8 July 2026.

The exchange began when X user @mrehh_t asked Mazwai where the Land Party stood on illegal immigration. In her reply, Mazwai stated that the party advocates for a workforce comprising 90% local employees and 10% foreign nationals, describing it as a labour law the party intends to enforce if it comes to power. Mazwai announced her entry into formal politics as the Land Party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate ahead of the 2026 local elections.

Land Party's full policy response

When the same user pushed further, asking about porous borders, spaza shops, hijacked buildings, and refugee and asylum laws, Mazwai gave a more detailed answer. She wrote that the Land Party opposed porous borders and viewed them as a threat to the security of the country.

She added that the party would provide business startup support to young and upcoming entrepreneurs to start their own small businesses, with interest-free status for two years. She also weighed in on hijacked buildings and added that the party will reclaim them. Mazwai remarked that weekly inspectors will be deployed to do labour-law compliance checks with the local businesses

View the tweet on X here:

Mixed reactions online

The post drew swift and divided responses.

@mrehh_t expressed support, writing:

"Thank you my sister, this is the party of choice✊🏽"

@Moshe31942 was more sceptical, comparing Mazwai's approach to that of other politicians who have leaned on immigration as a campaign issue:

"She's going Gayton McKenzie on y'all. She'll sing a different tune after we put her on. SA politics are easy. Just focus on white people or illegal immigration and before you know it you'll be in parliament."

@lefophanasteve2 raised a practical concern about enforcement, asking:

"How many labour inspectors are you going to employ to make sure that no employer infringe any of our labour laws for their own selfishness especially white people"

Source: Briefly News