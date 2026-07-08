On Wednesday, 8 July 2026, Ntsiki Mazwai announced her bid for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 municipal elections

Social media reacted to the activist's political aspirations with mixed reviews and criticisms

The MOYA Podcast host isn't the only high-profile South African running for office in the local government elections

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Ntsiki Mazwai announced her bid to contest the Johannesburg Mayoral position in the 2026 municipal elections. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

In an unexpected development, poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has announced a major career shift. The uWrongo hitmaker becomes the latest high-profile South African to join politics ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Known for her outspoken views on social and political issues, Mazwai has often used social media to voice her opinions and challenge public figures. She has now decided to take that activism into the political arena by running for public office.

Ntsiki Mazwai enters political race

On Wednesday, 8 July 2026, Ntsiki Mazwai took to her official X (Twitter) account and announced that she would be running for office in the 2026 local government elections. Mazwai revealed that she is entering the race for Johannesburg mayor. The post was captioned:

“PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: NTSIKI MAZWAI FOR JOBURG MAYOR.”

Mazwai revealed that she will be running for the Johannesburg mayoral post as a candidate for the Land Party.

See Ntsiki Mazwai’s announcement below:

Mazwai will compete against several prominent political figures vying for Johannesburg's top job, including Democratic Alliance federal chairperson Helen Zille, Rise Mzansi's Lukhona Mnguni, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene and Inkatha Freedom Party candidate Mlungisi Mabasa.

SA reacts after Ntsiki Mazwai enters Joburg mayoral race

Her announcement quickly sparked debate on social media, with South Africans sharing a mix of criticism, encouragement and questions about her campaign.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ndondo19930 criticised:

“All these black political parties promise people "Land" when they know very well that the system won't allow it. Black people will keep voting until they get to Parliament, where they forget about the poor masses. Mxm.”

@zukofipaza urged:

“Go and fail in 2026, in 2029 you'll come back stronger. This SA culture of winning from the first attempt, I don't know where it comes from. Real success is a series of failures with a goal to win. Noba, you don't even get a single vote, MaMiya; this will be an invaluable 2029 lesson.”

@DoshkaEC alleged:

“Politics of the stomach at its finest. Why not join an existing political party instead of starting another one? I guess being your own boss was more appealing. Soon everyone will have their own party, and nobody will be left to vote for anyone else.”

@tuse11 suggested:

“Congratulations, Mayoral Candidate. Please tell residents of Johannesburg how you will deal with repatriations and deportations of illegal foreigners and buildings hijacked by illegal foreigners. Further, your plan to deal with companies employing illegal foreigners.🙌🏿”

SA reacted after Ntsiki Mazwai entered the Joburg mayoral race. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Former 7de Laan star to run for office in Cape Town

Ntsiki Mazwai isn't the only prominent South African running for office in the 2026 local government elections.

Briefly News previously reported that former 7de Laan and Arendsvlei star Melanie du Bois confirmed that she would be running for office in Cape Town.

She revealed why she is entering politics and indicated that she would step away from her real estate career if elected.

Source: Briefly News