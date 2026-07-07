Prosport International representative Mike Makaab has addressed growing speculation surrounding former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah and a possible transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns.

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Ndah is currently without a club after leaving Stellenbosch FC, where he spent the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Nigerian centre-back joined Stellenbosch in January 2026 on a free transfer following his departure from Orlando Pirates midway through the previous season. Although his spell in the Cape Winelands was brief, the 28-year-old remained highly regarded after several impressive years in South African football.

Before his move to Stellenbosch, Ndah enjoyed a successful five-year stint with Pirates after arriving from Nigerian Premier League outfit Akwa United in August 2021.

During his time in Soweto, Ndah established himself as one of the league's standout defenders thanks to his composure on the ball, ability to play comfortably with either foot, and dominance in aerial duels.

The towering defender also enjoyed considerable team success with the Buccaneers, helping the club lift four consecutive MTN8 trophies. He made 81 appearances in all competitions and scored once during his spell with the club.

Mike Makaab addresses Mamelodi Sundowns rumours

After consistently proving himself among Africa's top central defenders, Ndah has now emerged as a reported transfer target for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Responding to the speculation, his agent Mike Makaab confirmed to FARPost that Sundowns have expressed preliminary interest in the Nigerian international, although discussions have not progressed to a completed deal.

"There’s initial interest from Mamelodi Sundowns in Olisa Ndah, but I can tell you that nothing is finalised," Makaab told FARPost.

If the Betway Premiership champions secure his signature, Ndah would add further competition to Sundowns' defensive ranks alongside Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Mothobi Mvala, Malibongwe Khoza, Kegan Johannes and Khulumani Ndamane.

Source: Briefly News