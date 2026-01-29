Orlando Pirates have taken the unexpected step of ending their association with highly regarded defender Olisa Ndah during the ongoing January transfer window.

The Nigerian centre-back has barely featured for the Buccaneers over the past year after suffering a serious injury in the previous Betway Premiership campaign. Having recently regained full fitness, Ndah made his return to action in the Carling All Stars Cup, where he partnered Thabiso Sesane in central defence shortly before the 2025 AFCON break in December.

Whenever he was available for selection, Ndah generally delivered reliable and assured performances for Pirates, although persistent injury setbacks disrupted what could have been a more consistent spell at the club.

He arrived at Orlando Stadium in August 2021 from Akwa United, where he played a key role in securing the Nigerian club’s maiden league title. During his time with the Sea Robbers, the powerful defender amassed 81 appearances in all competitions and found the net once.

Ndah faced stiff competition for a starting berth, battling with the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Thabiso Sesane and Lebone Seema. The situation became even tougher this window following the signing of another centre-back, Mpho Chabatsane, which further limited his chances of regular football.

On Thursday, Pirates officially confirmed Ndah’s exit, explaining that the 28-year-old had asked to be released early from a contract that was due to expire in June 2026.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Pirates revealed that the decision followed mutual discussions between the player and management. The club noted that Ndah’s request was motivated by a desire to secure consistent playing time elsewhere as he moves into the next stage of his career.

The Buccaneers praised Ndah’s impact since joining in 2021, highlighting his physical presence, defensive strength and composure on the ball, qualities that made him an important figure in the backline during a key period for the team. They also commended his professionalism and discipline, both on and off the field, across more than 80 outings in the famous black and white.

Acknowledging his openness and honesty throughout the talks, Pirates said the agreement was reached in a spirit of respect and understanding. The club concluded by thanking Ndah for his commitment and service, and wished him well in his future endeavours as he continues his football journey.

