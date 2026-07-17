Mamelodi Sundowns have identified free agent Olisa Ndah as a key transfer target for the 2026/27 season

Negotiations between Sundowns and the former Orlando Pirates defender are ongoing, but no agreement has been reached

A foreign player quota issue is at the centre of the delay, though two potential solutions could unlock the signing

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Mamelodi Sundowns are in active discussions with the camp of Nigerian international defender Olisa Ndah, but the negotiations have yet to produce a signed deal.

Ndah became a free agent after his contract with Stellenbosch FC expired at the close of last season. The centre-back, who was born in Enugu, Nigeria, previously played for Orlando Pirates after arriving in South Africa in August 2021.

Foreign Quota Standing in the Way

According to KickOff, the primary obstacle slowing progress is Sundowns' foreign player quota under Premier Soccer League regulations.

The club's five permitted international slots are currently occupied by Marcelo Allende, Arthur Sales, Brayan Leon, Miguel Reisinho, and Nuno Santos, leaving no room to register an additional overseas player at this stage.

Despite this, Sundowns are understood to be keeping the talks alive for two reasons.

Citizenship and a Potential Departure Could Change Everything

The first centres on Ndah's citizenship status. Having lived in South Africa since 2021, the defender is reportedly approaching the threshold required to apply for South African citizenship. Should he obtain it, he would be classified as a local player, removing the quota obstacle entirely and straightening the path to a deal.

The second possible route opens if midfielder Miguel Reisinho departs before the transfer window shuts. Reisinho has been linked with a move away from the club, and his exit would free up one foreign slot, giving Sundowns the flexibility to proceed with Ndah's registration without waiting on a citizenship outcome.

For now, the club is carefully weighing the sporting case for the signing against the registration constraints before committing to a final course of action.

Source: Briefly News