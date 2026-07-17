Inside Springboks Star Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia’s Beach Mansion in Ballito
- Eben Etzebeth and wife Anlia moved into an upmarket estate on the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphin Coast in 2024
- The record-breaking Springboks star lives near Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi in the sought-after Ballito area
- The couple shared glimpses of their home's high-end interiors, beachfront views, and smart technology as brand influencers
Springboks record-cap holder Eben Etzebeth is living a life that matches his status on the field, with the lock forward and his wife Anlia settled into a luxury estate in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphin Coast.
The couple, who welcomed their baby girl in 2024, celebrated their first Christmas as a family of three in the coastal home, which they moved into in the latter part of that year.
Etzebeth's Ballito neighbourhood
Ballito has become something of a Springboks enclave. Etzebeth's home places him in close proximity to teammates Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi, both of whom also reside in the upmarket coastal town north of Durban.
As brand influencers, Eben and Anlia have offered their followers a window into their beachfront lifestyle, sharing photos and video clips filmed inside the property. The home sits directly on the doorstep of Ballito beach, affording the family sweeping ocean views.
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Inside the Etzebeth's home
The interior reflects a considered aesthetic that draws from the natural coastal surroundings. A neutral colour palette runs throughout, complemented by indoor green plants and organic textures that bring the outside in.
Solid oak features prominently across the home, from bed frames and tables to built-in cupboards and doors, giving the spaces a warm, grounded feel. The television room is anchored by a panelled feature wall and a large-screen television.
Beyond the interiors, the couple enjoy a landscaped garden designed for outdoor entertaining and family time. True to his status as one of rugby's elite, Etzebeth's home is fitted with the latest in home automation technology.
The Sharks and Springboks prop holds the record for the most international caps in South African rugby history, a legacy that extends well beyond the field and into the lifestyle he and his family have built along one of the country's most coveted coastlines.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.