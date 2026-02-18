Olisa Ndah: Former Orlando Pirates Star Joins New Premier Soccer League Club
Former Orlando Pirates centre-back Olisa Ndah has completed a move to Stellenbosch FC, with the club confirming the transfer on Tuesday.
The Nigerian defender parted ways with Pirates in the January transfer window after reaching a mutual agreement to end his contract, as he sought more consistent first-team opportunities.
As earlier reported, Ndah has now sealed his switch to the Cape Winelands outfit and will wear the No. 99 jersey.
The 28-year-old featured 81 times for the Buccaneers and earned strong support from the fan base, though his spell was hampered by recurring injury setbacks.
During his time at Pirates, the Nigerian international lifted three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup trophies. He now embarks on a fresh Premier Soccer League journey under coach Gavin Hunt.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.