Former Orlando Pirates centre-back Olisa Ndah has completed a move to Stellenbosch FC, with the club confirming the transfer on Tuesday.

The Nigerian defender parted ways with Pirates in the January transfer window after reaching a mutual agreement to end his contract, as he sought more consistent first-team opportunities.

As earlier reported, Ndah has now sealed his switch to the Cape Winelands outfit and will wear the No. 99 jersey.

The 28-year-old featured 81 times for the Buccaneers and earned strong support from the fan base, though his spell was hampered by recurring injury setbacks.

During his time at Pirates, the Nigerian international lifted three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup trophies. He now embarks on a fresh Premier Soccer League journey under coach Gavin Hunt.

