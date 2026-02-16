Josiah Harrell is back in the UFC spotlight after a life-threatening brain condition forced him to miss his debut and lose his contract

The 27-year-old rising star will take on undefeated former UFC champion Jacobe Smith at short notice in Houston, marking a high-stakes return to the octagon

Meanwhile, former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is preparing for his comeback, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of his next bout against a top contender

A UFC fighter who has made a sensational recovery from a rare brain disease is set to face a former UFC champion. Josiah Harrell had his fight cancelled during the week of UFC 290 in July 2023 after doctors discovered he was living with moyamoya, a rare brain disease that hinders blood flow and increases the risk of stroke during physical exertion.

Following the diagnosis, his fight was cancelled, and his contract was subsequently terminated. This was a huge disappointment for Harrell, who had been eagerly anticipating the fight, as it temporarily derailed his dream. Now, he has a lifeline. According to UFC insiders, Harrell is scheduled to fight Jacobe Smith at short notice at UFC Fight Night 267 on February 21 in Houston.

Before the health scare, the 27-year-old had built his reputation as a finisher in promotions like CFFC and LFA, earning wins over Tracy Reeder and Michael Roberts. In January 2026, he secured a ground-and-pound corner stoppage over Bekmyrza Dosmatov at LFA 224.

Harrell is now set to make his UFC debut against Jacobe Smith, an undefeated wrestling icon from Oklahoma who remains 11-0 and is a former UFC champion.

Dricus Du Plessis eyes return

Another former UFC champion, Dricus Du Plessis, is still determining his next opponent following a personal setback. He lost his position to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025 but has been training rigorously to reclaim his title. Rumors suggest a potential matchup against Brendan Allen at UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16, 2025, though the UFC has not yet confirmed the fight.

Prior to his loss, Du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in Perth and Sean Strickland in Sydney. He originally captured the belt in January 2024 after defeating Strickland in Toronto, Canada.

Dricus explains why fighting Brendan is not ideal

Speaking in December, Du Plessis explained that fighting Allen did not make sense at the time. He argued that winning two fights in a row did not give Allen the right to call out former champions. Du Plessis added that while he would enjoy facing Allen and described him as an idiot, a true champion should only fight top contenders.

Currently, Allen is ranked fifth in the MMA Fighting Global rankings at 185 pounds, while Du Plessis sits at second. Allen responded from Vancouver, stating he would not engage while on a winning streak. He added that a fight could happen if it fits both schedules, though he was unsure when Du Plessis would return. An official UFC announcement regarding the Du Plessis vs Allen matchup is expected in the coming weeks. Fans will be watching closely, as this fight could define the next chapter in both fighters’ careers.

DDP issues bold warning to next opponent

