Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to light up the Betway Premiership as they battle for all three points this Wednesday

The Buccaneers are heading into the game as league leaders, as they are ahead of Masandawana by six points

A football analyst in a chat with Briefly News explained why Pirates have the advantage over Sundowns ahead of the match

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Orlando Pirates are set to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of their 2025-26 Betway Premiership tie at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The Soweto giants currently sit on top of the league standings with 38 points, six more than the defending champions, who are placed second on the log.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's side are looking forward to extending their lead on top of the league standings as they hope to end Sundowns dominance in the Betway Premiership.

The first leg between both teams ended 1-1 at Loftus Versfeld, with South African youngster Cemran Dansin scoring a goal worthy of winning the Goal of the Season award.

Why Pirates have the edge over Sundowns

Football analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his thoughts ahead of the mouthwatering clash between Pirates and Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

He explained why he thinks the Buccaneers have the edge over Sundowns, and he's tipping them to take all three points.

"Orlando Pirates' matches against Mamelodi Sundowns are always exciting, and since I've started following the Premier Soccer League, this is the first time I think Pirates have a clear edge ahead of the fixture," he said.

"Pirates are going into this game six points clear, they have the advantage of playing at home, and also the ease of being ahead with so many points.

"Pirates are not under pressure heading into the match compared to Sundowns, who would do anything to avoid defeat, which could be detrimental to their chances of winning the league for the ninth time in a row.

"The goodness that comes with not playing under pressure is what Abdeslam Ouaddou and his team would take into the tie and play their natural game."

What Sundowns must do to retain league?

Anuma went on to outline what Mamelodi Sundowns must do to retain the league title ahead of facing the Soweto giants in the Betway Premiership.

"Sundowns still have a chance of winning the league this season, but firstly they need to beat Pirates in this second leg encounter, or better still earn at least a draw," he added.

"The Bucs have played more game meaning the Brazilians winning the second leg tie, would put them three points behind the Sea Robbers with a game in hand.

"Miguel Cardoso and boys must go on a winning streak in the Betway Premiership so they can take advantage anytime Pirates mistakenly drop points."

Pirates trio who can cause Sundowns problems

Briefly News earlier reported that a football expert named three Orlando Pirates players who can cause problems for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sea Robbers are seeking all three points in the second leg of their league meeting with the Brazilians this season.

Source: Briefly News