Favourite to Win Nedbank Cup After Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns Exits
Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are all out of the Nedbank Cup with eight other teams left in the competition.
Favourites to win the competition
Themba Modise in a chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the favourites teams to win the Nedbank Cup after the top three Premier Soccer League teams are already out of the competition.
"I think the number one favourite team to win the Nedbank Cup is Sekhukhune United with TS Galaxy and AmaZulu following them closely," he said.
