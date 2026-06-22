Melanie du Bois has confirmed that she is entering politics ahead of the 2026 local government elections

She revealed why she is entering politics and indicated that she would step away from her real estate career if elected

The former 7de Laan actress isn't the only entertainer in the running for a municipal seat in the upcoming local government elections

Melanie du Bois confirmed her new chapter as a politician. Image: melaniedubois

Source: Instagram

Former 7de Laan and Arendsvlei actress Melanie du Bois has confirmed a major career shift, stepping away from television to enter the political arena ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The former soapie star, known for her roles on South African screens, revealed that she is now pursuing a seat in local government through the People’s Prosperity Movement (PPM), a party aligned with Build One South Africa (BOSA), founded by Mmusi Maimane.

Du Bois is currently serving as the deputy leader of the PPM and has confirmed that she will stand as a ward candidate in Cape Town in the 2026 municipal elections. She will contest in two wards, one in Strand, where she lives, and another in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats.

This is not the first time she has shifted careers. After her 7de Laan contract ended in 2016 following a cast shake-up, she turned to estate agency work to make a living, while still taking on acting roles when opportunities arose, including her appearance in the Showmax series Spinners.

Melanie du Bois enters political race in Cape Town

Speaking to YOU Magazine at the Krystal Bay Hotel in Gordon’s Bay, Du Bois said her move into politics is driven by passion rather than necessity.

“I became an estate agent for survival. But I’m entering the world of politics because I’m passionate about it,” she said.

She added that she intends to step away from real estate if she wins in the upcoming elections, and may also eventually leave acting behind.

“If politics works out, I’ll let the real estate agent thing go, definitely. It will be harder to let being an actress go, but if this is my next step, I’ll do it,” Melanie du Bois pledged.

Du Bois admitted that the transition has taken her out of her comfort zone, describing the experience as both exciting and intimidating as she prepares for her debut election.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next – this is all new to me. I feel like a baby, and I’m so far out of my comfort zone. But I’m excited about it – and scared, very scared,” she said.

Melanie du Bois took on a new role. Image: melaniedubois

Source: Instagram

Entertainers contesting in the 2026 municipal elections

Melanie du Bois isn't the only entertainer contesting in the local government elections. Briefly News reported that several of du Bois' colleagues in the entertainment industry are either in the running for seats in the upcoming municipal elections or under serious consideration. These include:

Xolani Khumalo , the presenter of Moja Love's popular reality TV series Sizok'thola, is running for mayor in Ekurhuleni under the ActionSA banner.

, the presenter of Moja Love's popular reality TV series is running for mayor in Ekurhuleni under the ActionSA banner. Themba Lukhele Nzimande is increasingly being mentioned as a possible contender for the Ekurhuleni mayoral candidacy under Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

Source: Briefly News