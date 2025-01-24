The South African TV presenter Themba "Skeem GP" Lukhele recently hinted at wanting to venture into politics

During an interview with TimesLIVE, the ex-convict shared his plans with the publication

He further mentioned that in 2026, his face will be popular with regard to politics

The South African TV presenter and ex-convict Themba Lukhele Nzimande recently opened up about his plans for the future and what he wants to venture into.

Skeem GP plans to venture into politics

Themba 'Skeem GP' Lukhele became famous through his most-watched podcast on YouTube, Against The Wall.

According to TimesLIVE, the podcaster recently had a sit-down interview with the publication, during which he shared what he wanted to do in the future besides working on his podcast interviewing ex-convicts. He was also part of a group of ex-convicts that gave another ex-convict, Mbuso, a warm welcome after being released from prison.

The Most Wanted TV host openly shared that he plans to venture into politics in 2026.

He said:

"I'm going to be a popular face in 2026 with regards to politics, and I'm excited about it. Being a leader and hustler — a person who has made so many mistakes — the 'Black Power Movement' is on the cards."

Lukhele further shared that he is who he is because of prison; the star shared how being behind bars shaped him into a better person. Themba mentioned that he will also be hosting a Live show at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, in March 2025 with Sylvester Mofokeng, a multiple murderer and two-time prison escapee who was sentenced to 145 years in jail and 10 life sentences by the Johannesburg high court.

Themba ‘Skeem GP’ Lukhele hinted at venturing into politics. Image: @skeem_gp

Source: Instagram

