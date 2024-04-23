TV host of the MojaLove show Most Wanted, Themba Lukhele Nzimande, has given back to the community

Known by the street name Skeem GP, through his foundation, has handed out 250 sanitary pads to two schools in Gauteng

Skeem GP emphasised the importance of allowing schoolchildren to focus on their studies rather than worrying about not having towels

TV host Themba Lukhele Nzimande, AKA Skeem GP, has done the noble act of donating sanitary pads to scholars in need.

‘Most Wanted’ TV host Themba ‘Skeem GP’ Lukhele has donated 250 sanitary pads to two schools in Gauteng. Image: @skeem_gp

Themba Lukhele visits schools

Host of the hit MojaLove show Most Wanted, Themba Lukhele Nzimande, has given talks to two schools in Gauteng. He recently visited the Greenfields Secondary School, where he gave an insightful talk to the young scholars.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nzimande said:

"The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. Changing and impacting young people’s lives one school at a time. This morning, we were out in the far East Rand In Greenfields Secondary School, sharing and teaching the wonders of this world.

"There is so much that our young people are exposed to, and we can only help the Department Of Education by being the agents of change."

Skeem GP donates sanitary towels

According to TshisaLIVE, Skeem GP also took it upon himself to donate 250 sanitary pads to the school and one in Katlehong, called Fumana High School.

He emphasised the importance of allowing schoolchildren to focus on their studies rather than worrying about not having towels.

Through his Skeem GP Foundation, they are committed to giving back to schools and instilling life-changing lessons in young minds.

The publication quoted him saying, “I feel deeply committed to the cause and my foundation, Skeem GP Foundation, has been able to reach out to over 300 schools. As a foundation, we hold dear the impact we make on the lives of the learners we touch, and it is heartwarming to see the positive results of our efforts.”

