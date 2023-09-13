Martha Stewart's ex-husband's life story: Where is Andrew Stewart now?

When Andy became Martha Stewart's husband, little did he know that it would not be his last. Although Andrew Stewart now loves another woman, he significantly ensured his ex-wife had a great career. There were rumours that Martha cheated on him during their marriage. Some close associates of the ex-couple even believed she did not think highly of him after a while.

Andrew Stewart was a lawyer and publisher who married Martha Stewart from 1961 to 1990. They met on a blind date when he was a Yale law student. Andrew and Martha enjoyed renovating old homes together, such as Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut, where Martha started her empire.

Andrew Stewart's profile and bio summary

Full name Andrew Stewart Nickname Andy Gender Male Date of birth 11 January 1939 Zodiac sign Capricorn Age 84 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth New Haven, Connecticut, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Shoe size 9 (US) Marital status Married Wife Shyla Nelson Stewart Children One University Yale Law School Profession Entrepreneur, lawyer, publisher

How old is Martha's ex-husband, Andrew?

Andrew Stewart will be 84 years old in 2023, born in 1939. He was raised in New Haven, Connecticut and completed a law degree at the Yale Law School.

What does Andrew Stewart do for a living?

Andy started practising law immediately after law school, but it lasted only briefly. He pursued a career in publishing and held key positions in notable publishing companies, including Harry N. Abrams, Inc.

He later co-founded his publishing house, Stewart, Tabori & Chang, which merged with Abrams Books, solidifying his presence in the publishing industry.

Is Andrew Stewart married?

Andrew has been married thrice. His first marriage to Martha Stewart is the most publicised. Their love story began in 1960 when he met Martha Stewart on a blind date as a young law student at Yale. A year later, the duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

Their marriage suffered many hiccups. Unfortunately, Martha's fame and busy career as a model and later as a lifestyle guru also strained their relationship. Reports of infidelity on both sides added to the turmoil before a divorce in 1990 ended their nearly three-decade-long marriage.

The divorce was particularly challenging for Martha, as she once admitted it left her daughter badly wounded, but she rebuilt her life and career. She became a household name in the world of cooking, home decor, and lifestyle, thanks to her books, TV shows, and magazine Martha Stewart Living.

Three years after the divorce, Andy, who started a romantic relationship with Robyn Fairclough, married her. Robyn used to be Martha's assistant and was 21 years younger than him. The marriage lasted a while, though, as they eventually divorced.

Who is Martha Stewart's ex-husband?

Though Andrew Stewart is the only man Martha has been officially married to, there is no news that she remarried since they divorced. However, she dated actor Anthony Hopkins for some time. She also became romantically involved with a tech billionaire, Charles Simonyi, who worked for Microsoft for about 15 years.

Who is Andrew Stewart married to now?

His present wife is Shyla Nelson Stewart. The lovebirds married in 2015. His new wife is a writer, president, and chief executive officer of Fieldstone Publishing. She is also passionate about the environment and advocates for its conservation while describing herself as an artist.

Andrew Stewart's children

Andy has six children from his first and current marriages. He had one girl, Alexis, with his first wife Martha and another five with Shyla. Alexis is more talked about than all his children as she is a writer who hides nothing regarding her relationship with her parents while growing up.

Alexis was born in New York City in 1965 and was already an adult when her parents finalised their divorce. In her 2021 book titled Whateverland: Learning to Live Here, she admitted that her childhood was not the fairytale that people thought it to be.

She also owned up to some part of the sour relationship with her parents as she described herself as having a cynical and pessimistic personality.

Is Alexis Stewart married?

She is currently single, though she was married once to John Robert Cuti, a lead guitar player for The Inflatables music band and lawyer. They were together between 1997 and 2003, but their divorce was finalised before the end of 2004.

Alexis has a boy, Jude, born on 8 March 2011, and a girl, Trum, born on 9 March 2012, but neither is from her marriage to Cuti. She opted to give birth to her children through gestational surrogacy.

Is Andrew Stewart still alive?

Andy is alive and well despite celebrating his 84th birthday in 2023. He and his wife, Shyla, own residences in different parts of the US, including California and Vermont.

How much is Andrew Stewart worth?

Biography Mask shows Andrew Stewart's net worth is reportedly $1.5 million. He makes most of this from his thriving publishing career, amongst other business ventures. His first wife, Martha, is worth around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Andrew Stewart now enjoys a peaceful marriage away from the public's prying eyes, contrary to what he experienced as Martha Stewart's husband. He shares a similar passion for publishing with his current wife, who does not fail to sing his praise.

