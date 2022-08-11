Tumi Morake announced on Instagram that she will be hosting a women-only comedy show

This comes after the hilarious comedian spent a long time in America, where he rarely saw any women as the main attraction in comedy shows

The female comedian says she can't wait for Mzansi ladies to once again dominate the industry

Tumi Morake has announced she will host a comedy show by females during Mzansi women's month. Image: @tumi_morake

Source: Instagram

Tumi Morake has returned from her lavish home in Atlanta and is set to make a big comeback in Mzansi's comedy scene. This is after she relocated to the states with her husband and their three children.

According to TshisaLIVE, Morake has been in America for the longest time, where she claims there aren't many women headlining comedy shows. she's now ready to immerse herself in comedy by women.

"I was in a space where you didn't have a lot of female headliners. You didn't have a lot of women you could put on a stage and a festival. Not only that, people will buy tickets to watch these women and that's the kind of talent we're talking about."

As Mzansi is celebrating women's month, the award-winning stand-up comedian will host an all-female lineup comedy show, reports TshisaLIVE. Laugh Mosadi is the name of the show. It will take place on August 13 at Emperors Palace's Theatre of Marcellus. Angel Campey, Khanyisa Bunu, Lihle Msimang, Lindy Johnson, Nina Hastie, and Tracy-Lee Oliver are among the other funny women in the industry who are expected to join her.

Tumi shared the poster below on Instagram:

Source: Briefly News